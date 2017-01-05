Kashmir ‘integral part’ of Pakistan, Sharif says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kashmir ‘integral part’ of Pakistan, Sharif says

Prime Minister praises the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Saying that Kashmir was an “integral part” of Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday praised slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani as a “vibrant and charismatic leader”.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir here, Sharif also praised the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for their struggle for the right to self-determination.

“Our hearts beat and sink with our Kashmiri brethren,” Radio Pakistan quoted Sharif as saying.

The world needs to tell India that “enough is enough” with regard to its policy towards Kashmir, he said, while asserting that Kashmir is an “integral part” of Pakistan. He claimed the “martyrdom of vibrant and charismatic Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani has given a new turn to the Kashmiri movement”.

He regretted the “Indian aggression” against Kashmiri people in the wake of protests triggered by the killing of Wani by security forces on July 8.

Sharif said supporting the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination is faith of every Pakistani.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their indigenous struggle and continue to shake the conscience of the international community for their rights.

Sharif said Pakistan had sent special envoys to important countries to sensitise them about the situation in Kashmir. He said that he personally raised the dispute in his address to the UN General Assembly session.

Referring to the four points he presented before the UN, Sharif once again urged the world community to make all out efforts for the realisation of the promise it made to the Kashmiri people seventy years ago.

He said the UNSC resolutions should be implemented and the continued sufferings of Kashmiri people must come to an end now.

Sharif while addressing a joint session of Parliament in October last year had praised Wani, drawing a strong reaction from India which said it showed Pakistan’s attachment to terrorism.

He had also praised Wani during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 21, describing him as a “young leader”.

India had strongly criticised Sharif’s speech at the UN, describing it as an act of “self-incrimination” by Pakistan.

Speaking at Thursday’s seminar, Sharif’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that Kashmir issue “is a stigma on the international process”.

He said both Kashmir and Palestine are the two longest unresolved items on the UNSC agenda.

He pointed out relentless struggle is continuing despite the hardest measures adopted by India.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

PPP voices concern over missing activists

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car