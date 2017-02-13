Mobile
High Court bans Valentine’s Day in Pakistan

Electronic and print media have also been told not to cover or promote the day

Image Credit: Reuters
An employee organises bouquets of flowers to be exported overseas, ahead of Valentine's Day, at a farm in Facatativa, Colombia.
Gulf News
 

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Monday imposed a ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations across Pakistan.

The order came during the hearing of a petition arguing that the day was not part of Islamic tradition and should be banned, the Dawn reported.

According to the court order, Valentine’s Day related festivities have been banned in public places.

The electronic and print media have also been told not to give coverage to any promotion of the day.

Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain urged Pakistanis not to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

