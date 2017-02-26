Mobile
ECO summit to be held on Wednesday

10-state meeting to be preceded by two-day senior officials meeting

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: The 13th summit of the 10-state Economic Cooperation Organisation Summit (ECO) will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday, Pakistan PM’s adviser on foreign affairs announced on Saturday, saying most of the member-countries have confirmed participation at the head of state or head of government level.

The ECO was founded by Iran, Turkey and Pakistan in 1985 and later expanded to include Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.

The organisation has its headquarters in Tehran and Ambassador Halil Ibrahim Akca, a Turkish national, is the current Secretary-General.

The summit will be preceded by the two-day senior officials’ meeting from Sunday, and the foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday.

Sartaj Aziz said the theme of ECO Summit is “Connectivity for Regional Prosperity” and it will discuss and decide ways and means to augment cooperation in the areas of connectivity, trade, energy, tourism, investment, industry, economic growth, productivity, social welfare and environment.

He said high-level participation of the member-states will greatly enhance the vitality and substance of the summit. Observers and special guests have also been invited to attend the conference.

Aziz said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was an excellent example of the summit’s theme of connectivity and this project would connect with the existing and planned transit and energy corridors in the ECO region for greater progress.

He said the summit will adopt ECO Vision 2025, laying down tangible goals for the organisation.

