CPEC game changer for region: Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game changer which will transform the lives of the billions of people of the region.

He was talking to executive Vice Foreign Minister of China Yesui Zhang who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif thanked the Chinese government for their continued support on the NSG and at the UNSC 1267 Committee.

The prime minister said Pakistan and China are iron brothers, and friendship with China is the cornerstone of Islamabad’s foreign policy.

He appreciated China’s diplomatic and material support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the leadership and brotherly people of the People’s Republic of China for their all-weather support.

He also welcomed participation of the Executive Vice Foreign Minister as a Representative of the Government of People’s Republic of China in the ECO Summit on special invitation.

He said that the theme of the Summit is “Connectivity for Regional Prosperity”, which is convergent with China’s One-Belt-One-Road and with our bilateral flagship initiative, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, it would provide us an opportunity to emphasise the strategic benefits of CPEC for the ECO region and beyond.

He said that he will visit China in May this year to participate in the “Belt and Road Forum” for International Cooperation (BRF) at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.