Bilawal not optimistic of verdict against Sharif

Says such a move ‘was not evident in the judicial history of the country’

Gulf News
 

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday said he was not optimistic of any verdict against the Sharifs in the Panama Leak scandal case by the apex court, as it was not evident in the judicial history of the country.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has reserved its judgement in Panama Leak case last after rigorous hearing. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and other opposition parties had filed the case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, banking on the disclosure in the Panama Leaks that claimed existence of several offshore companies and properties in the names of Sharif’s daughter, also a politician, and sons.

“We are waiting [of the verdict] but we are not hopeful that the verdict would be against him as the history of this country testifies,” Bilawal, said to a reporter’s question in Tando Mohammad Khan, a town in southern Sindh province, where he arrived after inaugurating a road project.

To another question, the young chairman said that he would decide the future course of action after the verdict was handed down and he would see whether he would contest election for reaching the parliament or otherwise.

He said that his party was preparing for the next elections.

Responding to another question, Bilawal said that so far there was no decision with regard to the joining of former provincial home minister Irfanullah Khan Marwat into PPP.

“There was only a one-off meeting with Irfanullah Marwat that prompted the confusion. He has not joined the party,” the PPP chairman said.

Marwat came under acute criticism by Bilawal’s sisters Assefa and Bakhtawar following the news that he was joining the PPP. Both the sisters lamented Marwat’s past in which he was charged of rape and imprisoning the female leaders of the party.

The PPP leader said that the people were in miserable condition all over the country and his party was focusing on building infrastructure so that the common people could get more jobs and business opportunities.

Reacting to the surge of terrorism in the country as well as in this southern province, Bilawal said that it would be difficult to curb the terrorism if the National Action Plan (NAP) was not implemented effectively. He also pressed the need of promoting Sufism that could be the first line of defence against terrorism.

Earlier, he inaugurated a bridge that was built at the cost of Rs4 billion (Dh137.5 million). The bridge, named after Sir Aga Khan, connects the town of Jhirak with Mulla Katiar.

