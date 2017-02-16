72 killed, more than 250 injured as suicide bomber hits Pakistan Sufi shrine

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

72 killed, more than 250 injured as suicide bomber hits Pakistan Sufi shrine

Update: Suicide blast rocks crowded shrine in Pakistan's Sindh province, Daesh claims attack

  • The bomber entered the main hall of the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and detonated his payload amiImage Credit: AP
  • A Daesh suicide bomber targeted worshippers at a shrine in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 72 Image Credit: AP
  • Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine in Sehwan City of Sindh’s Jamshoro district, PakistanImage Credit: File
  • File: A woman clad in burqa walks in the hallway of the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as Image Credit: Reuters
  • Inside the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan. Image Credit: Youtube screengrab
  • FILE : Devotees pay homage at the tomb of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan, SeptembImage Credit: Reuters
  • Inside the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in PakistanImage Credit: Youtube screengrab
  • The Lal Shahbaz Qalandan Shrine in Sehwan City, Sindh, Pakistan.Image Credit: Screengrab
 

SEHWAN SHARIF: At least 72 people were killed and more than 250 others were injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded Sufi shrine Thursday in southern Pakistan, officials and local media said.

Daesh claimed the attack, which struck a shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province, some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northeast of the provincial capital Karachi.

"We have received reports about a blast and (are) rushing to the site," Qazi Shahid, deputy local government commissioner for nearby Hyderabad, told AFP. An army spokesperson said they are helping the Sehwan blast victims.

A police source said that a suicide bomber had entered the shrine and blown himself up among the devotees, adding the shrine was crowded on a Thursday, considered a sacred day to pray at the shrine. 

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine is located in Sehwan City of Sindh’s Jamshoro district.

At 7.20pm (Dubai time), Geo TV reported at least 30 people were feared dead.

Police said it was a suicide attack.

“The blast occurred within the premises of the shrine, we have declared emergency in hospitals and are shifting the injured to nearby hospitals,” Deputy Commissioner Munawar Mahesar told ARY News.

Provincial Health Minister Sikandar Mandhro told media that the blast occurred during “Dhamaal”, a traditional Sufi dance held at the shrine visited daily by thousands.

Eye witnesses too claimed that the blast occurred within the premises of the shrine.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistani counter-terrorism police raided a militant hideout and killed six suspected members of a Taliban faction that has launched a new campaign of violence against the government, police said on Thursday.

Since Monday, several bomb attacks across the country have shattered a period of improving security, underscoring how militant groups still pose a threat in the nuclear-armed country of 180 million people.

The Counter Terrorism Department in Punjab province said its officers surrounded a hideout of the Pakistani Taliban's Jamaat-ur-Ahrar faction in the city of Multan late on Wednesday and ordered the suspects inside to surrender.

Six militants were killed while three or four escaped under cover of darkness, the department added. Two hand grenades, two automatic rifles and two pistols were recovered.

Wave of attacks

In the past, terrorists have targeted shrines of Sufi saints.

In November, at least 52 people were killed and more than 100 got injured in a suicide blast in Shah Noorani shrine near Hub in Balochistan's Lasbella district. Additional Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Tariq Mengal had said that 500 to 600 people were in the shrine at the time of the blast.

The Sehwan attack on Thursday is part of a recent wave of terrorist strikes in the country, the fifth blast in less than a week targeting innocent people.

On Sunday, a suicide attack in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded over 60 others.

A suicide bomb attack near the Punjab provincial assembly in the city of Lahore on Monday killed 13 people and wounded more than 80.

On Wednesday, three suicide bombers targeted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the adjoining tribal areas leaving around leaving seven people dead.

One of the incidents occurred in Peshawar where a suicide bomber riding a motorbike hit a vehicle carrying civil judges, while two other suicide bombers blew themselves up at separate locations in Mohmand Agency.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Case of the missing bloggers

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her