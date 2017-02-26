Victims demand justice 70 years after bloody Taiwan massacre

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Victims demand justice 70 years after bloody Taiwan massacre

Official records state around 140,000 people were tried by military courts during the White Terror

Image Credit: AFP
Pan Hsin-hsing, son of a ‘228 Victim’ — a term used to refer to those executed in the February 28, 1947 incident, displays pictures of his parents during an interview in Taipei.
Gulf News
 

TAIPEI: For Pan Hsin-hsing the sight and smell of lilies held a particular horror for many years — the pungent flowers decorated the room where his executed father lay before the funeral.

He was just six years old when Pan Mu-chih, a doctor and local politician, was arrested, tortured and killed in a 1947 massacre that was the precursor to years of political purges in Taiwan, known as the “White Terror”.

A last note from his father was scribbled on a cigarette pack given to him by a sympathetic jailer and smuggled out to the family.

“Don’t be sad, I die for the residents of our city. I die with no regret,” it read.

On Tuesday, Pan will speak at a national commemoration for the victims of the crackdown by troops under nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek, whose Kuomintang party governed Taiwan at the time.

On behalf of many who lost loved ones, he will call for long-delayed justice.

Pan’s father was a critic of the KMT and was killed by a firing squad alongside other local politicians in southern Chiayi city, where there were anti-government riots.

Those riots were part of island-wide civilian unrest which started on February 28, 1947, after an inspector beat a woman selling untaxed cigarettes in Taipei.

The immediate crackdown on protesters is estimated to have killed up to 28,000 people.

Pan also lost his 15-year-old brother, who was shot after going out to look for their missing father. The family pretended the young boy had committed suicide for fear of repercussions if they told the truth.

Another of his eight siblings held their dying father in his arms after finding the train station where the execution took place, says Pan, his voice cracking.

The body was brought to their family’s clinic, where he had worked as a doctor, and laid out in the waiting room so people could pay their respects.

Pan says another of his brothers and a sister were jailed for months as “communist spies”, several of his siblings have struggled with depression.

For years, he associated lilies with that terrifying time.

“I remember looking at the lilies and smelling their scent as men who came to pay their condolences got angry that my father was killed, while women wept,” he told AFP.

“It was difficult to bear.”

 

Demand for truth

 

The massacres of 1947 were a prelude to wider purges of government opponents between 1949 and 1987 under martial law imposed by Chiang and his son, whose KMT fled to Taiwan after it was defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communist Party in a civil war in mainland China.

Official records state around 140,000 people were tried by military courts during the White Terror, with between 3,000 and 8,000 executed. Many believe the actual numbers are higher.

Taiwan’s current government under President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party has promised to investigate the purges.

But with the first report not due for three years, some activists are critical of what they consider lack of progress.

Yeh Hung-ling heads a campaign group seeking justice for victims’ families and has been helping them track down last letters from loved ones. Her group is calling for a new “political archives law” to allow them greater access to restricted files.

Other activists want to see Chiang’s image wiped out — figures of him across Taiwan are defaced each year on the February 28 anniversary.

 

Wound healing

 

Pan says Chiang is to blame for his father’s death. He believes the memorial hall in the former leader’s name in Taipei should be renamed, and the statue of Chiang removed.

Some activists have threatened to topple the statue on Tuesday to commemorate the massacre.

A government-funded report in 2006 found Chiang should take responsibility for the 1947 crackdown.

But campaigners say there has been no official recognition of Chiang as the culprit, or his role in the wider purges.

“We demand the truth be clarified and those who were responsible be made accountable, with their names listed in official records and textbooks,” says Yang Chen-long, head of the Memorial Foundation of 228.

When Pan speaks alongside President Tsai on Tuesday, he will renew his call for Chiang’s image to be rubbed from Taiwan’s landscape as a mark of respect for the dead.

Pan was one of the first ever Taiwanese citizens to reveal his family’s experiences during the purges — all discussion of the crackdown was taboo until martial law was lifted in 1987 and Taiwan began its journey to democracy.

After talking of his family’s trauma at a church service around 10 years ago, surrounded by lilies, Pan finally started to lose his phobia of the flower.

“Speaking out helped heal the emotional wound,” he said.

The cigarette pack on which his father wrote his last message is now archived at the National 228 Memorial Museum in Taipei, along with the bloodstained shirt he wore on the day he died.

Pan said the purges should be remembered to prevent another tragedy in Taiwan.

“We don’t want revenge,” he told AFP.

“We want justice.”

More from Other

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaOther

Also In Other

Gulf nations are integral part of Asia: Abdullah

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat