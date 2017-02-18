Malaysia arrests North Korean in Kim killing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Malaysia arrests North Korean in Kim killing

North Korea will reject post-mortem report as it was conducted without their permission, envoy says

Gulf News
 

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian police said Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man over the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s brother, as relations between Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur nosedived in a battle for his body.

A 46-year-old was arrested on Friday evening with documents that identified him as North Korean citizen Ri Jong Chol, a police statement said, making him the first person from the North to be detained over the case.

Kim Jong-Nam died after an as-yet unidentified liquid was sprayed in his face at Kuala Lumpur international airport on Monday, in an attack Seoul says was carried out by female agents from Pyongyang.

Local officers have already arrested a woman with a Vietnamese passport and a Malaysian man, as well as an Indonesian woman who foreign police said could have got involved in the murder thinking it was a reality TV prank.

Jong-Nam’s body has been held in a Kuala Lumpur morgue since an autopsy on Wednesday, the results of which are still pending, according to Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat.

After Malaysia ignored demands to return the remains, Pyongyang accused the Kuala Lumpur of conspiring with its enemies and said it would reject whatever results came from the post-mortem.

“The Malaysian side forced the post-mortem without our permission and witnessing. We will categorically reject the result of the post-mortem conducted unilaterally excluding our attendance,” the North Korean ambassador told reporters gathered outside the morgue shortly before midnight on Friday.

The comments were the first official remarks from the country since the killing, but ambassador Kang Chol stopped short of identifying Jong-Nam or touching on his cause of death.

North Korean state media has remained silent on the murder.

The ambassador had met with Malaysian police, demanding the release of the body without success, according to an English transcript of the envoy’s comments distributed by an aide.

“They are colluding with the hostile forces towards us who are desperate to harm us of malice,” the transcript said, suggesting South Korea was trying to defame the North in a bid to distract from a corruption scandal at home.

On Saturday Malaysia’s police chief said Pyongyang would have to wait for the investigation to be completed, which would include a family member sending a DNA sample to identify the body.

“While in Malaysia, everyone has to obey and follow our rules and regulations ... that includes North Korea,” Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar told national news agency Bernama.

Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur had enjoyed warm ties until the assassination, with a reciprocal visa-free deal for visitors — an unusual proposition for the reclusive North.

Before the arrest of the North Korean, detectives had detained a 25-year-old Indonesian woman named Siti Aishah and her Malaysian boyfriend, along with a woman carrying a Vietnamese passport that identified her as Doan Thi Huong, 28.

Indonesian Police Chief Tito Karnavian said he had information from Malaysia that Aishah was tricked into thinking she was simply taking part in pranks for a TV show like “Just For Laughs”.

“Probably she was just used — she did not realise it was an assassination attempt,” he was quoted as saying in local media.

The drama erupted on Monday morning as Jong-Nam prepared to board a plane to Macau. Malaysian police say the 45-year-old was jumped by two women who squirted a liquid in his face.

Jong-Nam told staff he was suffering from a headache and was taken to the airport clinic grimacing in pain, according to Malaysian media citing CCTV footage from the airport.

He was once thought to be the natural successor to his father, but on Kim Jong-il’s death in 2011 the succession went to Kim Jong-un, who was born to the former leader’s third wife.

Reports of purges and executions have emerged from the current regime as Jong-un tries to strengthen his grip on power in the face of international pressure over nuclear and missile programmes.

South Korea has cited a “standing order” from Jong-un to kill his sibling and a failed assassination bid in 2012 after he criticised the regime.

tags from this story

Kim Jong-un
follow this tag on MGNKim Jong-un

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaNorth Korea

tags

Kim Jong-un
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket