Ex-Gurkha bid to reclaim ‘oldest on Everest’ title

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ex-Gurkha bid to reclaim ‘oldest on Everest’ title

85-year-old Sherchan, who joined the British Gurkhas when he was a teenager and served for five years, said he always had a penchant for adventure

Image Credit: AFP
Nepalese mountaineer Min Bahadur Sherchan shows off his 2008 Guinness World Record certificate for being the oldest person to summit Mount Everest - a record that was later broken in 2013 - during an interview with AFP in Kathmandu.
Gulf News
 

KATHMANDU: An 85-year-old former Gurkha is making a bid to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to summit Mount Everest.

A Guinness World Record certificate hangs proudly in Min Bahadur Sherchan’s Kathmandu home and by the end of this year’s spring climbing season he hopes to have a second one hanging next to it.

Sherchan made his historic climb in 2008 when he was 76, but he lost the record five years later when Japanese mountaineer Yuichiro Miura summited the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak at the age of 80.

Sherchan has since been on a quest to take back the title — though he says it is only to prove to himself that he can.

“My aim is not to break anybody’s record, this is not a personal competition between individuals. I wish to break my own record,” Sherchan told AFP in the Nepali capital.

Nevertheless, the octogenarians have been in a tug of war for the honour of being Everest’s oldest summiteer.

Both Sherchan and Miura summited in 2008, but the former soldier in the British Gurkha army secured the record by virtue of being a year older.

When Miura snatched the title in 2013 Sherchan was also preparing to tackle the peak in a bid to retain his title.

But delayed paperwork meant he missed the narrow window of good weather in May when most people attempt to summit.

In 2015, Sherchan was on his way to Everest when a devastating quake hit Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people including 18 in an avalanche that hit the mountain’s base camp, and he was forced to turn back.

“These hurdles haven’t discouraged me, I am determined to go,” he said.

Ang Tsering Sherpa, the head of Nepal’s mountaineering association, has little doubt that Sherchan’s determination will carry him at least part of the way up Everest.

“He is very determined and has strong willpower,” said Sherpa who worked with Sherchan during his previous record attempts.

More than 450 people summited Everest last year, many using mountaineering permits that were extended by the government following the cancellation of the 2015 spring climbing season due to the earthquake.

This year is expected to be particularly crowded as it is the last chance for climbers who were forced off the mountain by the quake to use their extended permits.

Sherchan, who joined the British Gurkhas when he was a teenager and served for five years, said he always had a penchant for adventure.

“My personal motto is that I wish to do something that no one else has done before.”

With his bid to summit Everest this year, the slightly hard of hearing grandfather hopes to prove that age is no barrier to adventure.

“By climbing Everest at this age I want to boost the self-confidence of elderly people, inspire new generations and establish a proud identity for Nepal,” he said.

“The gods should help with the weather and keep me well. I have no diseases, I’ve always been healthy. My age will not stop me.”

More from Nepal

tags from this story

Nepal
follow this tag on MGNNepal

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaNepal

tags

Nepal
follow this tag on MGN
nepal earthquake

Also In Nepal

Ex-Gurkha bid to reclaim Everest title

Framed Gallery

Meet Kenya's armed cattle herders

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year