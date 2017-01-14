Australia, Japan boost defence ties amid instability in Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (back left) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (back, right) watch a joint signing ceremony by Sumio Kusaka (left) and Bruce Miller at the completion of bilateral talks at Kirribilli house in Sydney yesterday.

Sydney: The leaders of Australia and Japan agreed on Saturday to boost cooperation between their militaries, as Japan tries to shore up security ties throughout the Asia-Pacific region amid concern over China’s growing military might.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull said they had signed an upgraded defence agreement after talks in Sydney on trade and regional security issues. The leaders said the pact would allow their militaries to provide each other with logistical support during exercises, and are working toward an agreement that would make it easier to participate in joint military exercises.

“The relationship between Australia and Japan is closer, stronger and more constructive than ever,” Turnbull told reporters after meeting Abe.

Abe arrived in Sydney from the Philippines on Friday on the second leg of a four-nation swing intended to boost Japan’s trade and security engagements amid China’s emergence as a military power in the Pacific. After Australia, he visits Indonesia and Vietnam.

Following their meeting, Abe said the countries would enhance their coordination on activity in the disputed South China Sea and the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

“In a situation where there is increasing uncertainty and nebulousness on the political, security and economic scenes, it is important to guard and increase the robustness of the free, open and rules-based international order,” Abe said through an interpreter. “It is more necessary than ever before for Japan and Australia as special strategic partners to play a leading role for regional peace and prosperity.”

Abe and Turnbull also reaffirmed their support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, the 12-nation trade pact that incoming US President Donald Trump has vowed to scrap. Still, both noted the importance of maintaining their relationships with the United States, and pledged to work constructively with the controversial leader.

“For both of our nations, the United States remains the cornerstone of our strategic and security arrangements,” Turnbull said. “And our respective alliances for the United States are as relevant and important today as they have ever been. We’ll work closely with the incoming administration as we have been to advance the region’s interests and our shared goals.”

Before arriving in Sydney, Abe visited the Philippines where he pledged $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investments along with equipment to fight terrorism.

Abe, however, made no mention of strong US opposition.

After talks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Abe took the lead on the trade pact covering 12 Pacific Rim nations that was ratified by Japan’s parliament last month.

“We agreed that we should demonstrate anew to the world the importance of free trade,” Abe told reporters.

“We confirmed that we would coordinate for the early entry into force of the TPP.”

The two men later released a joint statement which “stressed that implementing the TPP remains an indispensable priority because of the significant economic and strategic benefits it offers.”

Turnbull noted, “For both of our nations the United States remains the cornerstone of our strategic and security arrangements.

“We will work closely with the incoming administration, as we have been (doing), to advance the region’s interest and our shared goals.”

He had earlier told NHK television in an interview that Australia would “commend” the TPP to the new administration.

US President Barack Obama championed the deal saying it would enable Washington to set the global trade agenda in the face of China’s increasing economic might.

But President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly shot it down as bad for America and particularly for jobs, casting a dark shadow over its future.

The TPP encompasses some 40 per cent of the global economy and also includes Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Unveiled in 2016 and years in the making, the TPP cannot be implemented in its current form without US ratification.

Abe has made it a pillar of his growth platform to revive exports and the world’s number three economy.

Trump says he supports free trade but that existing deals, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico, have not been fairly negotiated and do not serve US interests.