Abe gains opening to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abe gains opening to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister

Abe, now the second-longest serving Group of Seven leader after Germany’s Angela Merkel, has brought stability at the top of Japan’s government after a series of revolving-door prime ministers

Image Credit: AP
Abe (centre) shouts, ‘Banzai [long life]’ along with lawmakers and members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party during its annual convention in a hotel in Tokyo yesterday. A newspaper poll found the PM’s support rate to be 60 per cent.
Gulf News
 

Tokyo: Shinzo Abe has a shot at becoming the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s history.

Members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday rubber-stamped a rule change to allow party leaders to serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The expected move during the party’s annual conference in Tokyo allows Abe, who came into power in late 2012, to potentially stretch his time in office through 2021. His first spell as prime minister ended after a year in 2007.

It’s possible that former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba may run for party leadership, but if the current political situation continues “it’s likely that Prime Minister Abe will be elected to a third term” during next year’s party elections, said independent political analyst Minoru Morita.

Abe, now the second-longest serving Group of Seven leader after Germany’s Angela Merkel, has brought stability at the top of Japan’s government after a series of revolving-door prime ministers. His domestic popularity has remained generally solid, with a Nikkei newspaper poll on Monday putting his support rate at 60 per cent. He’s been helped by a lack of rivals in the LDP and disarray in the main opposition Democratic Party, which has struggled to regroup after its 2012 election defeat.

“Abe’s support is not because of his policies, or that people are keen on him, but because it’s perceived there is no alternative,” said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University’s Japan campus. “He’s going to last because there is no one to oust him.”

Kingston added that Abe wants the extra time to get the public on board with his drive to push through revisions to the constitution, specifically the war-renouncing Article 9.

As part of their 2017 policy, the LDP voted on Sunday to take “practical steps” toward proposing constitutional reform. Abe said the ruling party needs to lead the debate on revisions given their central role in postwar Japanese history.

Still, a scandal involving his wife and a nationalist kindergarten could damp enthusiasm for allowing him to stay in office four more years.

There are questions over how the educational foundation group that runs the Tsukamoto kindergarten in Osaka purchased state-owned land to build a new elementary school at what the opposition has said is a fraction of its assessed value. No evidence has emerged to tie Abe or his wife Akie — who had been set to act as the school’s honorary principal — with the land deal.

“This is the biggest political crisis he has faced, but I imagine the ‘Teflon’ prime minister will shake this off as he has in the past,” Kingston said. “There will be a little bleeding, and it could postpone any snap election, but it’s unlikely to derail Team Abe.”

Abe will overtake his mentor Junichiro Koizumi as the fifth-longest serving prime minister about three months from now. Taro Katsura currently holds the record, having served for a total of almost eight years in the early 20th century.

Abe led his party to convincing victories in a snap general election in 2014, as well as in two upper house polls.

More from Japan

tags from this story

Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGNDemocratic Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaJapan

tags

Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Japan

Almost good enough to eat

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'