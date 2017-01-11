Worst is yet to come, says Manmohan Singh on demonetisation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Worst is yet to come, says Manmohan Singh on demonetisation

Former prime minister terms the move a ‘disaster’ and said things were going from bad to worse

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Amid fears of a decline in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cautioned people on Wednesday that the worst was yet to come in the wake of demonetisation, a move he termed a “disaster”.

At a convention called by Congress on demonetisation, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram claimed there was no record of the Cabinet meeting of November 8 when the government had said to have taken the decision to withdraw Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes.

In his address at the ‘Jan Vedna’ conclave, Singh termed demonetisation a “disaster” and said things were going from bad to worse.

He dismissed as “hollow claim” “Modi’s propaganda” that things have started to look up.

The former Prime Minister said it was the “solemn duty” of all Congressmen to tell the people the wrongs that have been done by Modi and that a “clarion call” should be given to the countrymen to “awake and rise” up in protest.

Both Singh and Chidambaram said there would be decline in the country’s GDP because of demonetisation.

Chidambaram, in his address, said there is no record of the Cabinet meeting of November 8. “Where is the Cabinet note? Where is the Cabinet decision?” he asked.

He said never before in India’s history has such a farce has been enacted. The former Finance Minister also said that the reputation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at risk.

The government and the central bank have had their differences, but never before has a government treated RBI like a department of the Government of India, he added.

He said that even 1 per cent decline in GDP will lead to a loss of Rs1.5 lakh crore [Rs150 billion, Dh8 billion] to the country. He said every challenge thrown by Modi government should be matched by the Congress with courage and wisdom.

“Only Congress party can stand up to this [challenge].”

The party also issued a statement at the convention that the Prime Minister must reveal what percentage of the demonetised currency notes was black money as practically all the demonetised notes have been deposited in banks.

“This exposes the hollowness of the government’s claims. The PM is masquerading as a crusader against black money and corruption after having singularly failed in fulfilling his promises of retrieving the unaccounted wealth and money stashed abroad,” it said.

The party said India’s image has been tarnished by projection that the Indian economy was primarily based on black money.

“It is also a matter of concern that during the 50-day period of ‘notebandi’, an unholy nexus of certain corrupt BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leaders, black-marketeers and bank officials were shown to be operating by various media channels, indulging in illegal conversions of stockpiles of currency,” the party said.

It said for the corrupt black money holders, the back door of banks operated, while the common man waited for his turn in lines at front doors.

In the statement, the Congress also demanded an impartial and independent inquiry into charges of personal corruption against Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“Why has the Modi government not conducted an investigation into this serious charges of corruption for 31 months despite availability of evidence? Why is PM Modi not coming forward to conduct an independent probe in the matter if he has nothing to hide?” the statement said.

On demonetisation, the party said Indian economy has been “disrupted, derailed and it is in a shutdown mode”, and that millions of workers in farming and construction and in other sectors have lost their jobs.

“The Prime Minister remains unmoved and in denial even when tens of millions of people have been forced to stand in queue before banks and ATMs for nearly 60 days. The promised amount of currency notes has not been made available,” the statement said.

“The Congress party expresses its serious concern that investment sentiments remain depressed, the investment rate is negative and the gross capital formation has fallen in real terms.”

The ground realities contradict the hype and claims of high GDP growth, it said.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGNBank of India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year