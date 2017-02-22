Violence in Hyderabad after police ban rally

Hyderabad: A rally for the unemployed, called by the Telangana Joint Action Committee in Hyderabad on Wednesday, sparked tension in many parts of the city as police cracked down on protesters.

In a pre-dawn swoop, police took TJAC convener Prod Kodandaram into custody from his residence on the grounds that he called the rally despite police having denied permission for the protest.

The TJAC had called for the rally to protest against the alleged failure of the TRS government in fulfilling its promise to fill all government jobs.

Police refused to grant permission for the protest citing security concerns.

Despite the police refusal TJAC officials met on Tuesday night and decided to go ahead with the rally.

On Wednesday, students and activists of various organisations supporting the call for the rally tried to march towards the Dharma Chowk at Indira Park.

In scenes reminiscent of the Telangana agitation days, a group of students clashed with police at the Osmania University Campus, with some pelting stones at officers.

The atmosphere was charged as a student Sandeep Chavan tried to commit self immolation. Standing on the balcony of the Arts College building he poured kerosene over his head but policemen pounced on him and took him into custody.

A group of OU students took out a procession from one hostel but were stopped at the Law College building by police.

This led to an altercation, during which some students resorted to stone pelting. They also smashed the window panes of a car. Police took a large number of students into custody.

Similar scenes were also witnessed at Nizam college, where police stopped the students from marching towards Indira Park.

Here also situation took a violent turn and police resorted to baton-charge after students pelted stones leaving a sub inspector of police injured.

Meanwhile, activists of the All India Students Federation and National Students Union of India were also arrested from different places.

Elsewhere, leaders and workers of the Communist Party of India — Marxist (CPM) were taken into custody at the RTC Cross Roads, when they held a protest over the refusal by the government to grant permission for the rally.

In Viqarabad another group of students was taken into custody as they were going to

Hyderabad.

Angered by the police crackdown and arrest of the TJAC leaders, including Orif Kodandaram, several students organisations have called for the closure of educational institutions across the state on Thursday.

The police refusal of permission for the rally on the issue of unemployment evoked a strong condemnation from the opposition parties including Congress and TDP.

Opposition Congress leader in the state assembly, K. Jana Reddy, described the arrest of Kodandaram as unjust.

“TRS has come to power promising one job to every family. But they have not given even one job to anybody,” he said.

TDP leader R. Chandrasekhar Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for unleashing repression to curb the democratic rights of the people and hide the failure of his government.