Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump’s future is in the stars

Anxious Indians are turning to astrologers for insight into the future under the new US president

Image Credit: Bloomberg
A visitor walks through the Jantar Mantar observatory in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Oct. 13, 2014. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Udit Kulshrestha.
Gulf News
 

JAIPUR, India

Astrologer Vinod Shastri practices next to the ancient observatory here, where the astronomers of the maharaja once monitored the heavens.

Normally, customers coming to Shastri’s tiny office — a fading sign over the door reads “Astrological Council & Research Institute” — give a handful of rupees in exchange for his help predicting auspicious times for marriage, charting a career path or healing a broken heart.

But in the past six months, a rhetorically pugilistic, orange-haired politician from another continent has loomed large in their catalogue of worries.

It began with a dark-suited hotelier from Mumbai who jetted in for a day with one question: Would Donald Trump win the presidency?

Shastri now fields up to five calls a day from clients wanting to know what the stars and planets have to say about the world’s uncertain, post-fact future. Many are scared, he said.

“When I told them that he will win, their response was that America will be destroyed and that he can do anything,” Shastri said. Now, clients are wondering “how his relationships will affect Indian leaders, how he will do for India, his relationship with UK [and] the effect he will have on Indian-US business relations.”

Trump’s reading

Indians have long embraced astrology, the practice — or, as many would say, pseudo-science — of divining the future by the movement of the celestial bodies. Vaibhav Magon, 25, the founder of Askmonk, an astrology application for mobile phones, says they have seen a “huge spike” in Trump-related queries to their in-house astrologers in recent weeks — mostly from investors and would-be immigrants worried about visas.

“People are uncertain about the future, and they’re looking for astrologers to guide them or come up with a solution,” he said. It is not surprising that his Indian clientele would turn to astrology during tumultuous times, he said. “Astrology is inherent within us, whether it’s taking a decision to get married or starting up a business.”

An Askmonk reading of Trump’s horoscope using his birth date of June 14, 1946, has gone viral, with readers flipping through its pages over a million times, Magon said.

In it, a soothsayer reveals that Trump — determined, elusive, with “a deep obsession for power” — will withdraw from war zones and drop in popularity after 2019, with the presidency eventually taking a toll on his health. To achieve his best, the astrologer recommends the new president wear a 6.25-carat ruby ring and keep a self-portrait in a wooden frame facing south in the Oval Office.

On a winter trip back to India, Raj Agarwal, 25, a construction project engineer in Chicago, posed questions about Trump to Askmonk and his three family astrologers, including the wizened guru in a temple in the hill village where he was born.

Agarwal has been working in the US on a temporary H-1B visa, a programme for highly skilled foreign workers that the White House has targeted for reform, and was worried the programme may be modified or changed. The astrologers all agreed that prospects for the international community in the United States do not look good and warned him to watch Trump’s new policies carefully. Nevertheless, Agarwal says, he decided to go back to Chicago — for now.

In Jaipur, Shastri works in the shadow of the palace complex built by a ruler named Maharaja Jai Singh II, a warrior statesman who also had a keen interest in architecture, astronomy and the arts. In summers, Shastri and about 30 other pandits, or priests, still gather at sunset around the huge sundial at the Jaipur observatory, known as Jantar Mantar. They are there to measure air currents with flags and smoke to predict the strength of the upcoming monsoon.

Now Shastri, a vice chancellor at Rajasthan Sanskrit University, predicts there is more than monsoon turbulence coming in the Trump era. He sees a shake-up of the existing world order. “Many countries, their styles of business, style of work, all will be different. The idea of international relations will be changed,” he said. “Business will grow, but intellectuals will not be happy.”

— Washington Post

Expand

Share your views.

More from India

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In India

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her