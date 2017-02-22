Top Bihar Congress leader goes underground

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Top Bihar Congress leader goes underground

Sex scandal case registered against him

Gulf News
 

Patna: A top Congress politician who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections in Bihar has gone underground after the police registered a case of sexual abuse of a girl who happens to the daughter of a former minister from his own party. The case was registered against Brajesh Pandey, currently state Congress vice-president, after his name figured in a police report on a well-organised sex racket, allegedly being run by an automobile dealer Nikhil Priyadarshi. Priyadarshi is the son of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Police said the fugitive has been charged under the law on sexual crime against children and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. The case was registered on Tuesday evening with the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Police station in Patna after the police found the charges prima facie true in the course of their investigation.

“The police are conducting intensive raids to arrest the accused. We hope to nab him very soon,” the inspector general of police in Patna, Anil Kishore Yadav, told media on Wednesday.

According to the victim, the main accused, Priyadarshi, lured her in the name of marriage and then he and Pandey sexually abused her. “The accused persons have wide contacts with many political bigwigs in Delhi and wanted to supply me to them,” the victim alleged, adding the Congress leader sexually tortured her when she refused their proposition.

Meanwhile, Pandey resigned as Congress vice-president shortly after his name figured in the sex racket case. In his resignation letter, sent to the state president, Pandey alleged he was being wrongfully implicated and called it a deep-rooted conspiracy. “I am a true soldier of the party but don’t want the party to get defamed due to me. Hence, I am resigning from the post,” Pandey said in his letter.

The party has accepted his resignation.

“His resignation has been accepted by the party,” party’s state spokesperson, Harkhu Jha, told the media Wednesday.

Priyadarshi who is said to be running Asia’s largest car showroom has also gone into hiding since the scandal surfaced in December. Reports said the victim came into contact with the accused following a missed call on her number.

Subsequently, they both began to chat. Having gained her confidence, the accused called her to his residence on the pretext of marriage and sexually exploited her. Soon he began using this video clip to blackmail her frequently until she finally decided to register a case against him with the police.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Classes suspended in Delhi college after clashes

Framed Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband