Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Telangana BC commission receives 52,000 representations on 12% quota for Muslims

Most of the representations were in favour of increasing the reservation quota

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Telangana State Backward Classes Commission has received a record 52,000 representations on the issue of increasing the quota for backward sections of Muslims in the state to 12 per cent.

The commission, headed by BS Ramulu, which was constituted by the state government to study the socioeconomic conditions of Muslims in the state held a six-day public hearing.

Ramulu told reporters that most of the representations were in favour of increasing the reservation quota while some demanded that it should be done without tinkering with the quota of the other Backward Classes.

While the economically backward Muslims have enjoyed 4 per cent reservation in jobs and education in the state for more than a decade, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had promised to raise the quota to 12 per cent during the last elections.

As the hearing in Hyderabad concluded, the commission was planning visits to hear the views of the people in various parts of the state.

TRS, Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) were among the political parties who made a formal representation to the commission supporting the idea of reservations for Muslims.

However, V Hanumantha Rao, a senior Congress leader, made an individual representation opposing the quota for Muslims. Similarly, a Telugu Desam MLA from Hyderabad and president of Backward Classes Welfare Association, R Krishnaiah, also opposed the reservations for Muslims fearing that it will hurt the interest of other backward classes.

In the representation submitted by the state Congress leaders, led by the state Congress chief Nallamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, the party said that 12 per cent reservation was necessary to bring Muslims on a par with other groups. The delegation also urged the commission to visit the other parts of the state.

Senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir urged the commission to prepare a comprehensive report on the socioeconomic backwardness of Muslims so that the increase in quota can stand legal scrutiny.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

It is raining cash across India

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed