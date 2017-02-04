‘Spineless’ EC has surrendered to Modi, Kejriwal says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Spineless’ EC has surrendered to Modi, Kejriwal says

The remarks come in response to reports of people allegedly visiting polling booths with party symbols

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Calling it “spineless”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission had “completely surrendered” before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal’s remarks came in response to reports of people allegedly visiting polling booths with party symbols and also campaigning on social media and TV on polling day.

“Election Commission has completely surrendered before Modiji, just like the CBI and the RBI,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“This is a completely shameless and spineless Election Commission.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has repeatedly targeted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for acting on the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Just like Modiji destroyed the RBI, he has also destroyed the Election Commission by appointing his cronies in the Commission,” Kejriwal said.

He has been at loggerheads with the Election Commission ever since it pulled him up for asking voters in Goa to “accept money from other political parties but vote only for the AAP”.

Kejriwal accused the EC of acting at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office.

An FIR was filed against him last month on directions from the Election Commission.

He asked the poll panel to file an FIR with the “same urgency” against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress leader Amarinder Singh for making similar remarks in Goa and Punjab respectively.

Kejriwal on Saturday also asked why voting in Goa started an hour before Punjab when it is slated to stop at the same time.

“As per Election Commission notification, polling time in Goa [is] from 7am to 5pm but in Punjab, it is from 8am to 5pm [one hour less]. Why?”

Kejriwal also slammed Modi for his November 8 demonetisation move and said it had failed to curb black money.

“Modiji had said that the note ban will put an end to black money. But it is being openly distributed in Punjab and Goa. Then what was the use of the note ban,” Kejriwal asked.

More from India

tags from this story

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGNBank of India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGN
rupee

Also In India

Congress protected democracy — Kharge

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Kuwait’s new opera house catches fire

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap