Spike in C-section deliveries kicks up 'big business'

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spike in C-section deliveries kicks up 'big business'

Petition asking for an end to practice has drawn support from more than 140,000 citizens

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: A Right To Information (RTI) query has revealed shocking details that Caesarean deliveries in private hospitals in Mumbai were more than double than those in government hospitals between 2010 and 2015 — indicating it has become big business.

The RTI was filed by OnlineRTI.com, an organisation that is supporting Mumbai-based researcher Subarna Ghosh whose recent petition on Change-org on Caesarean deliveries went viral.

Ghosh’s petition on Change.org asking for an end to the commercialisation of C-section deliveries has drawn the support of more than 140,000 citizens. She says, “The fact that private hospitals have a much higher rate of C-sections than public hospitals has a direct correlation to the fact that surgical deliveries cost so much more than normal ones in these facilities.”

The year-wise data for the number of normal and Caesarean deliveries in Mumbai was provided by the office of the Assistant Health Officer of the Public Health Department of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

The overall percentage of C-section in Mumbai has doubled from 16.7 per cent in 2010 to 32.1 per cent in 2015. Though the total number of births have only marginally fluctuated, the overall number of ‘normal deliveries’ in government and private hospitals have decreased from 80 per cent in 2010 to 63 per cent in 2015.

Ghosh, through her petition on Change.org is seeking transparency in percentage of Caesarean deliveries in hospital and nursing homes across the country.

Citing her own experience, she says, “Even though serious complications were not detected, I was cut open to deliver my baby. I wanted to have a natural birth but had to undergo a C-section as it was presented to be more ‘scientific, modern and risk-free.’ I was misled, manipulated, confused and my choice was overridden. For many of us, the right to informed-refusal or consent during childbirth is hardly an option either due to lack of awareness or the high-handed attitude of doctors.”

She says it was a painful and depressing recovery but when she looked into the issue, it was an alarming one. Recent studies show that C-sections lead to a higher risk of post-partum depression and lower breastfeeding rate in women and diseases like obesity and diabetes in children, she says. “Despite its adverse effect on maternal and child health, hospitals and doctors are indiscriminately conducting C-sections to make more money.

Ghosh’s petition seeks transparency in percentage of Caesarean deliveries in hospitals and nursing homes across the country.

Last week, she submitted her petition to Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. The Minister has written to the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare to urgently look into commercialisation of Caesarean deliveries and regulate it.

 

Municipal Corporation—Number of babies born Caesarean deliveries

Year Overall C-sec rate

(Number of C-sections/Total number deliveries) Number of C-sections

Govt and Municipal Number of C-sections Private and Non Govt

2010 16.7% 9,593 21,299

2011 22.7% 11,962 26,090

2012 24.5% 12,353 31,465

2013 25.3% 13,733 30,638

2014 29.1% 17,907 32,886

2015 32.1% 21,744 34,465

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia
 

Municipal Corporation—Number of babies born Caesarean deliveries

Read More

Also In India

Taking the pulse of the nation

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays