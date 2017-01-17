Sheena Bora case: Mother, step-dads charged with murder

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sheena Bora case: Mother, step-dads charged with murder

Accused plead not guilty and say they are prepared to face trial

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: A Special CBI Court on Tuesday started the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case by framing charges against her mother Indrani Mukerjea and her two step-fathers — former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and Kolkata-based businessman Sanjeev Khanna.

The three have been charged among others with the murder, kidnapping and abetment to murder of the 24-year-old Sheena, a former executive with Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, on April 24, 2012.

After they were told about the charges, the accused pleaded not guilty and said they were prepared to face trial.

Special Judge H.S. Mahajan posted the matter for next hearing on February 1 when the trial is expected to start.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said the minimum punishment in the case was life imprisonment and the next procedure for the prosecution would be to prove its charges against the accused.

The three accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and causing disappearance of evidences.

Khanna and Indrani have been additionally charged with attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy to kill her son and Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora after the latter claimed his drink was spiked the same evening his sister was killed.

Indrani and her ex-husband Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai while Indrani’s current husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November.

The Mukerjea couple and Khanna have remained in police and CBI custody since their arrest.

The arguments for the framing of charges started on December 19, with the CBI contending that the victim was killed owing to her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea from an earlier marriage.

In June 2016, Rai turned approver in return for a pardon by the Special Court.

Later, he is understood to have provided valuable information to the CBI pertaining to the grisly killing of Sheena in a vehicle, the burning and the dumping of her semi-charred body in the forests of Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.

The CBI took over the investigation from Mumbai Police in end-2015.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
commercial bank international

Also In India

Modi refuses to wade into bull-wrestling case

Framed Gallery

First gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran