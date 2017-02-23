Sena leads in Mumbai polls, but short of majority

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sena leads in Mumbai polls, but short of majority

It’s BJP that is laughing all the way as its seat count went up from 31 in 2012 to 81

Image Credit: PTI
Shiv Sena activists celebrate results of the municipal elections in front of the party’s office in Mumbai.
Gulf News
 

Mumbai: In spite of the Shiv Sena getting the highest number of seats, 84, in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, it’s BJP that is laughing all the way as its seat count went up from 31 in 2012 to 81.

It’s not just in Mumbai.

The BJP has done well in other local body elections and made a sweep in eight municipal corporation elections including Pune, Nagpur, Solapur and Nashik indicating that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s stated aim of bringing in transparency and development has worked.

It also proves that the controversial demonetisation by the Modi led government at the centre has not dented people’s faith in the BJP.

Thanking the people of Maharashtra for the BJP’s victory, at the party’s offices in Dadar East, Fadnavis told reporters after final results were announced that this was “an unprecedented victory, a victory for transparency.”

“This victory is due to PM Modi’s guidance and leadership and this win is dedicated to Mumbaikars. They supported our agenda for BMC. We lost 20 seats in Mumbai by a close margin,” the chief minister said.

“The BJP had a good show in Zilla parishad elections, too.” He added that the Modi magic still held sway over the people.

Sena activists were in a celebratory mood across the city but for Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the reality is that he would have to cobble up a coalition to get the 114-seat majority in the BMC.

His estranged cousin Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena gained just 7 falling pathetically from 28 in 2012.

There is a remote chance of tying up with the Congress or NCP, with just nine seats, or other miscellaneous parties.

That would leave a coalition with the BJP, as well as acceptance of Modi, against whom the Sena led a vituperative campaign.

A Sena leader said it would be left to the leaders to ponder over a coalition.

On the other hand, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been literally decimated in Mumbai.

With infighting rocking the Congress, senior leaders like Gurudas Kamat were sidelined and Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam took over the reins of the poll campaign.

However, after the poor showing, he has submitted his resignation.

Even in local body and municipal corporation elections of other cities, the Congress, once a dominant party, slid back miserably.

Questions are being raised as to whether the BJP gaining ground points to the party emerging victorious in state assembly elections across the country.

Meanwhile, analysts believe the shake-up in Mumbai only came about because of a better voter turnout, at 55 per cent, which is a 25-year record.

Whether it was persuasion by political leaders, activists, celebrities and NGOs, or the deteriorating civic conditions in the city, the improved turnout appears to have made a difference.

The neck and neck fight between BJP and Sena for the cash-rich civic body has also brought in a dilemma for the Sena.

The Sena continues to be an ally of the BJP in the state government and has not said if it will quit the coalition and leave the BJP in a quandary.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Kansas searches for answers after Indian’s death

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free