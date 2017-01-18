Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case

Actor found not guilty of keeping an unlicensed weapon and using it to hunt endangered black bucks

  • Bollywood actor Salman Khan, walks through a crowd outside the court, has been acquitted in 1998 Arms Act caseImage Credit: PTi
  • Bollywood actor Salman Khan, walks through a crowd outside the court, has been acquitted in 1998 Arms Act caseImage Credit: PTI
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was on Wednesday acquitted in a case registered against him under the Arms Act. Khan was found “not guilty” of keeping an unlicensed weapon and using it for hunting black bucks, an endangered deer species.

Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit exonerated Khan in the matter, while holding that the prosecution had failed to produce evidence and witnesses to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the 102-page order, the court did not find him accused in any of the sections filed against him under the Arms Act.

It was alleged by the prosecution that Khan used firearms with expired licences in the poaching of black bucks at Kankani, near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on October 1, 1998.

Khan’s lawyer had argued that the actor only had air guns and there was no evidence that he had used firearms. An eyewitness for the prosecution never showed up.

The judge also said two post mortem reports on the deer listed different causes of death — dog-bite and gunshot wound.

Dressed in a crisp white shirt, 51-year-old Khan came to the Jodhpur court with his sister Alvira Khan. Within minutes, he was let off.

Hailing the decision, defence counsel Hasmukh Saraswat said the court “admitted our arguments that Khan was framed in this case”.

After the verdict, prosecution lawyer Bhawani Singh told media that Khan got THE benefit of doubt because the prosecution had failed to establish charges.

Minutes after he was acquitted, Khan tweeted, “thank you all for all the support and good wishes”

His father, lyricist Salim Khan, tweeted, “it’s a huge relief for us, we had full faith in judiciary.”

Over the years, Khan has faced multiple cases for allegedly killing two endangered black bucks during a location shoot in 1998 for the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.

Khan had earlier been cleared by the Rajasthan High Court in two cases related to the killing of the black buck.

That decision, which overturned two jail terms handed to the actor by a lower court, has been challenged by Rajasthan before the Supreme Court.

Another case involving the alleged poaching of black buck is still being heard.

Khan has been asked to appear before the court on January 25 — along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu — to record statements in the separate case filed against him under the Wildlife Protection Act.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Pollution blamed for death of 80,000

Framed Gallery

Jallikattu protests continue in Tamil Nadu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access