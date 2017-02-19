Prime accused in Malayalam actress kidnap had close links with industry

Kochi: The prime accused in the kidnapping of a popular Malayalam film actress on Friday night spoke to six prominent persons, including a leading film producer from the industry, his phone records of that night show.

The phone records recovered by the police show that Pulsar Sunil, who planned the kidnap, received a call from a leading film producer late on Friday. The phone number he received the call from has been switched off since then.

Popular actress Bhavana, who was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on Friday night, was abducted by a gang of six, who reportedly took pictures of her to blackmail her. They released her a short while later.

The actress’s driver, Martin, was arrested on the same night, while two others were arrested on Sunday in Coimbatore.

“We have already identified the rest of the gang members and the probe is on. We will inform you at the appropriate time,” Inspector-General of Police P. Vijayan, who is leading the probe team, told reporters here.

According to Sunil’s sister, he doesn’t share good relations with his family since he turned 17.

“The last time he came was a few months ago and he called me on Friday also. He was working as a driver for people in the film industry,” she told media persons here.

Former President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit, V. Muraleedharan, said the police believe that the kidnapping was planned by a professional gang.

“There are reports that the actress had suffered after she had differences of opinion with a leading film star. And now with the police saying that this was planned by a professional gang, the police is duty-bound to conduct a fair probe,” Muraleedharan said in a statement.

Leading stars of the film fraternity met at Kochi on Sunday evening and expressed their moral support to the actress.