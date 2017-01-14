Opposition criticises government over interference in RBI

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Opposition criticises government over interference in RBI

Government accused of undermining the autonomy and independence of central bank

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The opposition parties on Saturday accused the government of eroding the autonomy of the RBI following media reports that a finance ministry official was sent to the bank to oversee its chest currency operations in view of demonetisation.

The Congress, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Janata Dal United (JDU) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that the Modi government’s move had weakened the regulatory body.

Even the Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led alliance in New Delhi and in Maharashtra, has slammed the move.

The employee unions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday had expressed deep concern over alleged interference by the central government in the affairs of the apex bank.

Calling the development “regretful and unfortunate”, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said the independence of several independent institutions in the country were compromised by the Modi government.

“RBI is a daylight manifestation how autonomy and independence of the most critical financial regulatory body in the country has been compromised. RBI is signing on dotted lines like a paper tiger. Nowhere in the world a government intervenes in such a brazen fashion,” Jha told IANS.

He added that the unions at RBI were justified in holding a protest and taking it forward.

CPI- M leader Brinda Karat took strong exception to the appointment of the offocial and supported the unions.

“The RBI’s mandate of autonomy given by Parliament has been not only eroded but destroyed by the Modi government. And now it is adding insult to injury by sending an official directly to oversee [its operations]. The unions are absolutely correct in strongly protesting against it,” Karat told IANS.

JDU leader K.C. Tyagi opposed the move saying that several such attempts were made in the past to weaken the RBI.

NCP leader Tariq Anwer called the attempt to depute a government official at RBI inappropriate.

“It has been a tradition that RBI should be allowed to work independently. Any kind of direct monitoring by the government is not appropriate.”

Union leader and Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, Gajanan Kirtikar said “As per the RBI Act, the central bank is autonomous and the government can not interfere in its operations. Monitoring chest currency operations of RBI is not the finance ministry’s job.”

“Now, we are going to hold discussions with those concerned. We will take to agitations if the decision is not rolled back,” Kirtikar said.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGNBank of India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGN
rupee
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity