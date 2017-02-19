NSG gets shot in arm with grenade lobbing UAVs, dogo robo

New Delhi: A grenade-dropping drone, 3D fly-on-the-wall radar to see through a 20-metre-thick wall and a ‘dogo robot’ armed with remote pistol are some of the latest weapons provided to the National Security Guard (NSG) to undertake lethal counter- terror operations with a punch of stealth.

The federal contingency force, drawing from its experiences in combating terror attacks and hostage situations in closed spaces in urban areas, has inducted some of the smartest gadgets and arms used by Special Forces and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams the world over.

A senior official told PTI the ‘black cats’ force has recently upgraded sniper rifles and inducted the German PSG1 A1, which carries an enhanced number of rounds — 20 — to engage targets for a longer time and is complemented by longer range and extreme accuracy.

The 7.2kg rifle with telescopic sight is an upgrade to the PSG1 sniper variant currently used by NSG marksmen.

While the usage of drones, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), by security forces is common, the elite force has armed its teams with an indigenously made ‘munition launcher system’ that can carry a pair of 38mm grenades to stealthily drop in enemy territory with the aide and precision of an inbuilt spy camera.

The white-coloured drone takes to the air with the help of its four small rotors and is handled remotely by an operator camouflaged and at a distance.

The most lethal and clever gadget that is now adding to the strike potential of the NSG is the Israel-made ‘dogo robot’, which drags its 11.5kg weight towards a holed-up terrorist and informs the commando teams about his exact position and arms and ammunition holding via a camera feed.

The robo can be armed with a small Glock pistol to shoot the target from a joystick control board and provide an intervention window to waiting commando teams.

It also sports a two-way encrypted audio system that allows the operator to listen and intervene in hostage situations without the flat device itself getting noticed.

The NSG, officials said, has procured few pieces of the dogo robot for its counter-terror and counter-hijack operations task, at a cost of Rs7.6 million (Dh416,187) each, and it’s name is inspired by the capabilities of the Argentine Mastiff.

A 3D ‘through-the-wall radar’, upgraded from the 2D variant which the NSG is understood to have used during last year’s attack on the Pathankot Indian Air Force base, will give the commandos pictures from across a 20-metre thick wall with a 80-degree field of view.

The 14kg radar costs more than Rs10 million and can be placed on outside a closed room, like a fly on the wall, an official said.

NSG commanders, taking cognisance of the emerging terror scenario, have prepared a blueprint to equip its commandos with the latest gadgets as they foresee a situation where the contingency force will have to undertake multifarious operations, ranging from closed spaces of a five-star hotel like during 2008 Mumbai attacks and acres of open field at the Pathankot airbase.

The force has also procured lightweight (3.8kg) Israeli and US-made ‘corner shot’ rifles that can pin down terrorists and save hostages with precision, without the commando being exposed.

A favourite weapon of the SWAT teams and Special Forces, the corner shot has also been improvised for better aim after the 26/11 terror attacks.

In order to better protect its commandos in the line of fire, the force has got new ballistic helmets with glass visors that can save them from eye injuries through splinters or grenade blast shrapnel.

The helmets, of top notch NIJ-III — best bulletproof — specifications, weigh 2.6-kg.

A special combat gun, SPAS-15, is also now in the combat inventory of the force. The Italian shotgun can hold a six-round magazine and is popular among commando forces as it is used to blast the locks of closed doors.

“The NSG did a lot of door busting when a number of rooms in two five-star hotels had to be forcibly opened during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Then door-charge ammunition was used which is crude and could result in collateral damage. The SPAS-15 does this job effectively and efficiently,” the official said.