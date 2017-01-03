No loos in house; government teacher, official suspended

Jaipur: In a first of its kind action in Rajasthan, a government teacher and a Gram Sevak (official) of a panchayat (village council) have been suspended for not having toilets in their houses in Jhalawar district on Tuesday.

Interestingly, they were entrusted with the responsibility of making people aware about the problems of open defecation and motivate the locals to construct toilets, a government official said.

“LDC Hemraj Singh, who has the incharge Gram Sevak in Keetia Panchayat, and the teacher of government school-Bishania village Prem Singh were suspended today on charge of dereliction of duty,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gangdhar Chandan Dubey said.

They were given the responsibility of making the villages open defecation free but both of them had no toilets constructed in their houses.

“During the morning follow up of the campaign against open defecation, it came to light that both the Gram Sevak and the teacher had no toilets in their houses.

“When they and their family members are into the practice of defecating in the open, how effectively can they sensitise people against open defecation? Therefore, action against them was taken,” he said.

After approval from the district collector, the SDM suspended the Gram Sevak while the teacher was suspended by the District Education Officer.

Jhalawar is the home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh is the Member of Parliament from Jhalawar-Baran constituency.