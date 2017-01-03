No loos in house; government teacher, official suspended

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

No loos in house; government teacher, official suspended

They were entrusted with the responsibility of making people aware about the problems of open defecation

Gulf News
 

Jaipur: In a first of its kind action in Rajasthan, a government teacher and a Gram Sevak (official) of a panchayat (village council) have been suspended for not having toilets in their houses in Jhalawar district on Tuesday.

Interestingly, they were entrusted with the responsibility of making people aware about the problems of open defecation and motivate the locals to construct toilets, a government official said.

“LDC Hemraj Singh, who has the incharge Gram Sevak in Keetia Panchayat, and the teacher of government school-Bishania village Prem Singh were suspended today on charge of dereliction of duty,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gangdhar Chandan Dubey said.

They were given the responsibility of making the villages open defecation free but both of them had no toilets constructed in their houses.

“During the morning follow up of the campaign against open defecation, it came to light that both the Gram Sevak and the teacher had no toilets in their houses.

“When they and their family members are into the practice of defecating in the open, how effectively can they sensitise people against open defecation? Therefore, action against them was taken,” he said.

After approval from the district collector, the SDM suspended the Gram Sevak while the teacher was suspended by the District Education Officer.

Jhalawar is the home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh is the Member of Parliament from Jhalawar-Baran constituency.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Isro to launch 103 satellites in one go

Framed Gallery

Rescue in the Mediterranean

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler