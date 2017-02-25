Naga accord ‘won’t compromise Manipur’s integrity’

BJP supporters during an election rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at LangjingAchouba ground, Imphal West

Imphal: Amid rising concerns over the Naga accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured Manipur that there was not “a single word” in the 2015 agreement that would compromise the territory of the north-eastern state. He also said a BJP government would accomplish works in 15 months that the Congress “took 15 years to do”.

Speaking at an election meeting at Lanjing Achiuba in Imphal West district, Modi said: “The Congress government in Manipur has been sleeping since 2015. The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 and now the state government is raking up the issue with the election in view. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and others have been spreading lies to the people on the issue.”

“The Congress government has not done anything for the youths,” he said during his 53-minute speech.

The Corcom, the apex body of the six insurgent groups, imposed a total shutdown from 6am against the Prime Minister’s meeting. Normal life was thrown out of gear and attendance at the rally was thin even by Manipur’s standard.

Modi held the state government responsible for the continuing economic blockade and vowed that the blockade would end once a Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed in Manipur.

He also accused the state government of not taking effective steps to end the blockade.

“The centre is ready to give all assistance to end the blockade. The Congress government, which has caused hardships to the people, does not have the right to stick to power.”

“[The] unity of Manipur, [the] welfare of its people and [the] development of the state is our only goal. You gave them [Congress] 15 years, give us five years. I assure you we’ll complete the pending work in 15 months,” he said.

“Manipur has been ruined in 15 years. Who is responsible? Congress did no development, do they deserve to be here now?” Modi asked.

Modi added: “The corruption that took place in Manipur in the last 15 years will be exposed by our government.”

Modi also highlighted various welfare schemes the NDA government has taken up for the sake of the poor and low-income groups.

Hitting out at the Ibobi government, he said: “There is cash-for-jobs scam in the state. There are different rates for different categories of jobs. Because of power shortages, there is no industry in the state.”

Extolling the sports people in the state who have brought laurels from home and abroad, Modi said a fund was sanctioned for the sports university.

He also accused the Ibobi government of driving a wedge among the communities in the state for political gains.

“Those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur. They made brothers fight each other in the state,” he added.

During blockades and other disruptions the black marketeers get benefits, he said, and accused the Congress of being hand-in-glove with such elements.

“If north-east India does not progress, the country’s progress will not be complete. When Atalji [Atal Bihari Vajpayee] formed the government, he made policies for [the] overall development of the region. But Congress did not carry forward the good work,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the BJP has a soft spot for the people of the North East region and added that apart from creating a separate ministry for the region, all ministries were directed to spend money on the region.

He also said the central government is planning to make the North East an organic region.

Security measures were tightened in Manipur ahead of the visit in view of the shutdown imposed by the insurgents. However, there was no untoward incident. All educational institutions were closed.

Market places and other facilities were deserted and vehicles were off the road. Attendance in the corporate world was almost nil.

The state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases — on March 4 and 8 — to elect 60 members.