Modi, others greet KCR as he turns 64

An interesting sidelight was the special prayers offered by 6,000 pundits

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao turned 64, the leaders and workers of Telangana Rashtra Samiti celebrated the day all over the state by cutting cakes and distributing sweets and fruits.

An interesting sidelight was the special prayers offered by 6,000 pundits in the temples across the state for his health and longevity.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana brand ambassador Sania Mirza and Olympian PV Sandhu were among the prominent personalities who greeted the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet KCR. “Warm wishes to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Garu. May he be blessed with a long life and good health,” he tweeted.

The main celebration was held at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters in Hyderabad where KCR’s daughter and MP, K Kavita, Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, and Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy cut a massive cake. “The celebration is an expression of the party workers’ love for their leader and our Chief Minister,” he said.

Some party workers celebrated the day by making a sand sculpture of KCR on the beach of Puri in Odisha, describing him as a “Man on the Mission; Golden Telangana”.

