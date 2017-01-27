Modi kick-starts Punjab election campaign

New Delhi: Kick-starting the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party campaign ahead of the state assembly elections in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress describing the party as a “spent force”.

“Congress is yesterday’s talk. It is a spent force. You all can see how the Congress is collapsing across the country,” Modi said addressing a rally in Jalandhar.

Calling Punjab as the land of givers, Modi said, “This is the place of bravery, courage, one that has given great leaders and visionaries. This is the land of sacrifice: warriors’ blood and farmers’ sweat. There are many states but there is something special that makes Punjab stand out. This is a place of givers.”

On Friday, Modi attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Those out of power are behaving like fish out of water. There are people who are putting all their efforts into defaming Punjab. For their selfishness and greed for power, they are going to every extent to ruin Punjab’s image,” he said.

Without naming Kejriwal and Gandhi directly, Modi appealed to the people of the state to punish “those out of power” for speaking ill of Punjab and its people.

“Even in its worst phase a few decades ago, no one ever spoke ill of Punjab. But today, it is a shame to see people stoop so low as to speak ill of Punjab only for their personal benefits,” he stated.

“Some people are distraught because the loot they have accumulated over the past 70 years is now in danger. My fight is for the honest people of the country. I would like to inform my critics that I will not bow to those who are trying to create hurdles,” he added.

Modi also promised free education till the doctorate level for girls from economically weaker sections of the state.

The state will go to the polls on February 4, and the results will be declared on March 11. The election campaigning will conclude on February 2.

In his Punjab tour, Modi is accompanied by Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Avinash Rai Khanna and Narendra Tomar. After Jalandhar, he will address another public rally in Ludhiana on Sunday.

In its manifesto for the state, BJP promises speedy implementation of the Goods and Services Tax in Punjab, besides eliminating poverty, and ensuring education and health care for people. The party has also promised jobs for every family.