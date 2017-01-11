Modi first Indian PM to be ridiculed globally: Rahul Gandhi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Modi first Indian PM to be ridiculed globally: Rahul Gandhi

Charges Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with weakening the country’s constitutional institutions

Image Credit: PTI
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at the party’s Jan Vedna Sammelan at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: For the first time in history, an Indian Prime Minister is being ridiculed across the world for his “incompetent” decision of demonetisation, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a party convention here, Gandhi also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with weakening the country’s constitutional institutions.

Dubbing the demonetisation move Modi’s “personal decision”, Gandhi said “world’s biggest financial experiment” was undertaken on the whims of the Prime Minister and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“For the first time in history, the Prime Minister of India is being ridiculed [the] world over.

“Never before has every single economist of any repute said that the Prime Minister has taken an incompetent and badly thought-out decision,” said Gandhi about the November 8 decision to demonetise Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes.

Gandhi also asserted that the “acche din” (good days) promised by Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls will actually come with the return of the Congress to power.

“Every single institution that we constructed, be it the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), judiciary or the Election Commission, the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], RSS and Modi have weakened them. Today, there is no institution in this country that is respected,” he said.

“We did not do this over the last 70 years,” he said pointing to Modi and the BJP.

“The RBI, an institution that is the financial bedrock of the country, has been ridiculed, [the] position of the RBI Governor has been ridiculed.

“The reason is that the RSS and the BJP are under the impression that nobody’s opinion matters in the country except their own,” said Gandhi claiming that demonetisation was not a decision of the apex bank.

He added: “Having failed to hide behind ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’ and ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ campaigns, Modi tried hiding behind his home-made economists like Baba Ramdev ... and broke the country’s financial spine.”

“After discussing with just two-three people, he undertook the world’s biggest financial experiment. And if you question him, he says, ‘Who are you?’, the country will be run only by Modi and Mohan Bhagwat,” said Gandhi.

“The Prime Minister jumps from clean India, to surgical strikes, to demonetisation. He keeps jumping from one thing to another and people wonder when good days will come.”

“I’ll tell them that it will come, [it will come] when Congress comes to power again,” he said.

Gandhi also asserted his party’s commitment to protecting the country’s constitutional institutions.

“We want to tell the country that India’s soul is its institutions and we would protect them. We are opposed to Modi and Bhagwat’s mindset that only two-three people can run the country. We will defeat this mindset,” affirmed Gandhi.

He also asked Modi to go to the poor and the farmers to know about the effects of his decision and to “feel their pain”.

He also said that the media was under “certain constraints”.

“We understand their nervousness and predicament. But, there is a responsibility that you have in highlighting the pain the people are feeling. You must not shy away from that responsibility,” he added.

Mounting a scathing attack on BJP and RSS, Gandhi on Wednesday accused them of creating an atmosphere of “fear” among the people, asserting the Congress will defeat their ideology and remove the saffron party from power.

Observing that it is a clash between two philosophies, the Congress vice-president said while his party’s philosophy asks people to be fearless, BJP’s is to create “fear” and “scare” the people.

“This is a fight between two philosophies. This is not a new fight. This fight is thousands of years old. The Congress party’s philosophy says do not fear. The other philosophy says instill fear and scare them.

“You look at BJP’s policies. Their entire aim is to scare the people of the country. Fear terrorism, Maoism, demonetisation, scare the media. In two-three months, in the entire country, they have spread this fear,” Gandhi said.

He said while the Congress party told labourers and farmers to be fearless come what may, they will be guaranteed 100 days [of] employment and none will be able to take away their land without paying the market price for it.

Gandhi said in states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where Adivasis have stood up for their land, water and forest rights, they have been shot down.

“These people [BJP and RSS] think that they can rule by spreading hatred and fear among the people. Congress party will defeat and remove them from power. We do not hate them [BJP and RSS] but we will defeat their ideology,” Gandhi said.

He said Congress party has always stood for dispelling the fear and asserted that India is strong and the country and its people do not to fear anything in this world.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGNRahul Gandhi
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGNBank of India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGN
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Mother reunited with abused baby in Saudi

Mother reunited with abused baby in Saudi

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut