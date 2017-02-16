Modi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin: Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as two sides of the same coin, stating that both failed to check riots in their states as chief ministers.

“Riots happened in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh but the chief minister failed to stop riots or provide justice to victims. How does it make him any different from Modi? Riots took place in Gujarat when Modi was the chief minister. He too failed to stop the riots or give justice to Muslims,” Owaisi said at an election rally in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He said Uttar Pradesh will give “triple talaq” (divorce) to Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“Muslims accepted Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as their leaders but they betrayed the community. It is because of their cowardice, injustice and negligence that I had to come in front of you today,” he said.

Lashing out at Yadav, Owaisi said the SP government promised to build schools for Muslims but failed to deliver.

“It was said that Muslim youths will be recruited in police and other departments of the state but that could not happen either. There are more than 55 per cent vacancies in the state police. Similarly clean drinking water was promised to Muslim colonies, that was also not fulfilled even as the lion safari in Safai constituency of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav got its own water treatment plant,” he stated.

Owaisi accused the SP and the BSP of trying to fool Muslim voters.

“Akhilesh is willing to grab Muslim votes by scaring them with the name of Bharatiya Janata Party. Muslims should make All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen candidates win,” he said.

He said that the SP was afraid of him because of his tall stature among Muslims.

“I have held about a dozen public meetings in Uttar Pradesh but my remarks never disturbed law and order anywhere. Actually the Samajwadi Party is afraid of me because they are fetching votes from Muslims by fear, but I will tell the truth to Muslims that they are being fooled by SP and BSP,” Owaisi said.

Appealing to Muslims in the state to vote for his party, he said even if ten of his candidates got elected in the state legislative assembly, they would strive to get Muslims of the entire state what they duly deserve.