Modi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin: Owaisi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Modi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin: Owaisi

Accused SP and BSP of trying to fool Muslim voters

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: All India Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as two sides of the same coin, stating that both failed to check riots in their states as chief ministers.

“Riots happened in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh but the chief minister failed to stop riots or provide justice to victims. How does it make him any different from Modi? Riots took place in Gujarat when Modi was the chief minister. He too failed to stop the riots or give justice to Muslims,” Owaisi said at an election rally in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He said Uttar Pradesh will give “triple talaq” (divorce) to Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“Muslims accepted Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as their leaders but they betrayed the community. It is because of their cowardice, injustice and negligence that I had to come in front of you today,” he said.

Lashing out at Yadav, Owaisi said the SP government promised to build schools for Muslims but failed to deliver.

“It was said that Muslim youths will be recruited in police and other departments of the state but that could not happen either. There are more than 55 per cent vacancies in the state police. Similarly clean drinking water was promised to Muslim colonies, that was also not fulfilled even as the lion safari in Safai constituency of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav got its own water treatment plant,” he stated.

Owaisi accused the SP and the BSP of trying to fool Muslim voters.

“Akhilesh is willing to grab Muslim votes by scaring them with the name of Bharatiya Janata Party. Muslims should make All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen candidates win,” he said.

He said that the SP was afraid of him because of his tall stature among Muslims.

“I have held about a dozen public meetings in Uttar Pradesh but my remarks never disturbed law and order anywhere. Actually the Samajwadi Party is afraid of me because they are fetching votes from Muslims by fear, but I will tell the truth to Muslims that they are being fooled by SP and BSP,” Owaisi said.

Appealing to Muslims in the state to vote for his party, he said even if ten of his candidates got elected in the state legislative assembly, they would strive to get Muslims of the entire state what they duly deserve.

More from India

tags from this story

Rajiv Gandhi
follow this tag on MGNRajiv Gandhi
Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Rajiv Gandhi
follow this tag on MGN
Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa