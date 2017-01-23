Missing JNU student: Nine students not joining probe, police tell court

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of city police on Monday told the Delhi High Court that nine students, who were served notices to join the investigation related to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, had failed to come forward, raising doubt about their involvement.

A division bench of Justice G.S. Sistani and Justice Vinod Goel was informed by the Crime Branch that notices have been served to these nine students (of who two are ex-students) through Vice-Chancellor of JNU but none of them joined the investigation.

“Since the students did not come forward for interrogation it raises doubts in the mind about their involvement,” Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Crime Branch, told the bench.

“Practically if some person is given notice, he should come forward, and then he can deny or accept that allegation,” said the bench.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Najeeb Ahmed’s mother, that her son be produced by police and the Delhi government before the court.

Najeeb, 27, a first year MSc student, went missing from his Jawaharlal Nehru University hostel on the night of October 14-15 last year, allegedly after a row with members of RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

During the hearing, one of the nine suspected students approached the court and alleged biased investigation against them and sought fair probe into the case.

Advocate Mehra told the court that Crime Branch has been probing the matter responsibly and “had we been biased we would have put them behind the bars”.

Mehra said: “We are a responsible force, don’t force us to do something we don’t want to do. They should join the investigation. They should come forward if they have nothing to hide and come out clean. For more than three and a half months we are handling it responsibly. If you (nine students) are so honest then come and join investigation. Many notices have been issued to them.”

“Their hostel rooms are locked. For us they are absconding. They are not in their native place too,” Mehra added.

Police also told the court that a man was arrested for allegedly making a ransom call to Najeeb’s relatives demanding Rs2 million (Dh107,814) for his release, and interrogation by police was underway in the matter.

Senior advocate, Colin Gonsalves appearing for Najeeb’s mother, said the nine students were given “VIP treatment” by the police and their custodial interrogation was not taken till date.

The bench posted the matter for February 13, and asked police to continue its search to trace Najeeb.