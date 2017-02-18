Miffed with ruling alliance, ex-PDP MP Tariq Karra joins Congress

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Miffed with ruling alliance, ex-PDP MP Tariq Karra joins Congress

Slams BJP leaders for politicising the army

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Five months after he quit Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday joined the Congress. He attacked the central government for “mishandling” the situation in the state and vowed to fight “fascist forces” and the “RSS menace”.

Karra slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for “politicising” the army.

Karra said: “When we floated PDP in 1999, our basic declaration was against fascist forces and how we should take the state out of slumber.”

“But after the 2014 assembly elections, the PDP, which had sought votes against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s polarisation politics, joined hands with him,” he said.

“That decision forced me to distance myself from the party,” Karra said.

He also said that he tried to distance himself from the PDP even when the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was Chief Minister. “I had started giving them warnings and suggestions,” he said.

“I had told them it is not in the interest of the state and Indian polity that we give space to such people and such parties who have been engaged, since pre-Independence, in putting the social fabric of the country into jeopardy,” he said.

While accusing the central government of mishandling the situation in the valley last year, Karra said: “When the 2016 unrest started BJP-PDP in connivance mishandled the situation and people of the state.”

“They jailed people, they killed people and even blinded the children,” he alleged.

“Thus my conscious did not allow me to remain in the PDP and I resigned,” he said.

Karra resigned from the party on September 16, 2016.

He said he was “quite happy and elated” after learning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s ideas of bringing out Jammu and Kashmir from “slumber”.

He vowed to fight “fascist forces” and the “RSS menace” from the state and elsewhere in the country, which he said has “created divisions” in society.

He also said that Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks were “politically motivated”. “The force is to save the sovereignty of the country, and politicising the army is very unfortunate.”

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karra said: “With full respect to the highest chair of Prime Minister and Prime Minister’s Office, a small man is sitting on a big chair.”

In another development, Congress leader Ambika Soni attacked Minister of State Jitendra Singh for “politicising” the remarks of the Army chief and said, “He politicised the issue.”

“If they were so much concerned about the army, then they should tell why the retired army personnel are sitting on hunger strike for the last two years over the One Rank One Pension issue?” she asked.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGNRahul Gandhi
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGNDemocratic Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGN
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Police on trail of accused in actress’ abduction

Framed Gallery

SpaceX launches rocket with cargo for ISS crew

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring