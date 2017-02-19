Malayalam film fraternity extends support to molested actress

From top clockwise: Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Mohanlal and Prithviraj

Dubai: Top actors from the Malayalam film industry condemned the molestation of a well-known actress in Kochi on February 17, an incident that sent shock waves and triggered debates on women’s safety in one of India’s most literate states.

Actress Manju Warrier expressed her shock on Facebook and made an impassioned plea in Malayalam to stand up against such injustice against women, while actor Prithviraj wrote an open letter urging authorities to investigate thoroughly into the assault.

“What answer can Kerala, a state boasting to be a model state in terms of gender equality, give? The honour of women should not be just a subject of pedagogy nor is it to be upheld by demand or tearful appeals,” said Warrier, who spent hours with the actress after the assault.

The actress was returning at night after a film shoot to Kochi when her car was intercepted by a group of men, who abducted her and drove around with her for over an hour.

Warrier also saluted her courage and poise.

“Yesterday, we, her friends spent a lot of time with her. Even while nursing those terrible bruises, she was showing exemplary courage. We were the ones who had weaker knees,” said Warrier in her post.

Actor Prithviraj, who worked with the actress in the blockbuster Swapnakoodu, spoke highly of his colleague’s grit after such a harrowing ordeal.

“By now, all that can be said about the security of women in our “matriarchal/matrilineal” God’s own country has already been said. And yes, as a man who has to share the responsibility of a society that bears this shame, I hang my head! But please, the most we can collectively do at this moment is to respect the guts of this girl. I was supposed to start work with her in a week, and she told me that she’d like not to come back in front of the camera so soon and so is pulling out of the film,” said Prithviraj, requesting the media not to sensationalise the incident.

He also hoped that the actress wouldn’t let this violent episode “dictate the rest of her life”.

Both actors also hoped that the censure and ire against such injustice isn’t short-lived.

“Every time such incidents happen, we celebrate it for a few days, by complaining or creating hashtag trends. Let us not stop at this and let us start our fight against the social evil. I will be in the forefront of the struggle,” said Warrier.

Actor Mohanlal on Sunday called for harsh punishment against those criminals.

“Such acts should not only be condemned vehemently by one and all but exemplary punishment should be handed out to these criminals who are worse than animals so that it serves as a lesson to similar minded characters who I will not even term as humans,” said Mohanlal on his social media page.

Organising solidarity vigils won’t cut it anymore, he added.

“It’s time we stop being candle holding and candle lighting sympathisers and ensure that the law of the land be strengthened in such ways that no body even dares contemplating such acts leave alone commit it. My heart goes out to her in this time of distress. May justice be served without delay,” he added.

Meanwhile, actress Reema Kallingal blasted a popular TV channel for running a news piece that bordered on character assassination against the survivor. Actor Dulquer Salmaan said that it’s every man’s responsibility to protect women.

“This is somebody’s daughter, somebody’s ... sister somebody’s family and someone who has brought to life so many wonderful characters to us film lovers. I wish and pray our superb police force, the Kerala Police, catch these spineless cowards hiding behind their masks,” said Salmaan.