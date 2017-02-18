Library grounds in southern India turn into quiet study area

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Library grounds in southern India turn into quiet study area

Among the crowds of students sitting and studying are many young women who find the library a safe place to study

  • Hundreds of college students and jobseekers studying at an open ground outside the City Central Library in HImage Credit: AP
  • V. Chandrika, right, a 19-year-old college student who lives in a hostel nearby, and prefers to study in theImage Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Nowhere is the search for jobs more desperate than in India, where around 13 million young people enter the job market every year. High levels of unemployment, even among the educated, create immense pressure on young people to find work, and more so for a secure government job.

In the congested southern city of Hyderabad, the open grounds outside the City Central Library turn into a giant outdoor classroom every day when hundreds of young college students and job-seekers, armed with books and other study materials, sit and prepare for examinations till late at night. Many of them bring their own chairs, which they chain overnight to the outer metal grill of the building.

P. Venkateshwarlu, a 27-year-old preparing for a government accountant’s job, said he found the quiet ambience of the library grounds more conducive for studying.

“My room is small and noisy. The serenity of the library premises helps,” Venkateshwarlu said as he set up his chair with a wooden board that would serve as a desk for the next few hours.

Several international companies have their India headquarters in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. Every year, millions of young people from small towns and villages head to the city in search of education and jobs. Scores of colleges and cram schools have come up near the library, preparing aspirants in their search for admission to university or a secure job.

Among the crowds of students sitting and studying are many young women who find the library a safe place to study.

“I find this a calm place to prepare for my examinations,” said V. Chandrika, a 19-year-old college student who lives in a hostel nearby. “I feel inspired to work hard just by watching everybody else here working till late in the evening.”

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Police on trail of accused in actress’ abduction

Framed Gallery

SpaceX launches rocket with cargo for ISS crew

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring