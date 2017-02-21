Lawmaker’s husband assaults policeman over penalty

New Delhi: A Rajasthan lawmaker’s husband has been caught on camera assaulting a police officer for imposing a fine on him over a traffic violation.

According to reports, Naresh Meghwal, the husband of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Chandrakanta Meghwal, on Monday evening barged into a police station in Kota district with his supporters and engaged in a brawl with police officers for imposing the hefty fine.

Meghwal is seen arguing and beating up a police officer in the videoclip that has gone viral.

“The footage shows Meghwal slapping a police officer, which prompted other policemen to use batons on his supporters. As the situation slipped out of control, Meghwal’s supporters retaliated by throwing stones at the policemen,” Kota Superintendent of Police Sawai Singh Godara told media yesterday.

A high level inquiry committee has been set up to look into the matter.

“The policemen were surrounded by Meghwal and his supporters. They demanded that the traffic fine be cancelled. A complaint has been registered against Meghwal and half a dozen workers of Bharatiya Janata Party,” Godara added.

Defending her husband, Meghwal’s wife Chandrakanta said her husband and his supporters were attacked and detained by the police.

She alleged her sari was torn and bangles broken in the fight.

“No police station should have such cops. They attacked us and many of the workers are in the hospital,” she told media.

She announced that she would march towards the police station on Wednesday in protest against the whole incident.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan state Health Minister Rajendra Rathore on Tuesday said, “No one has the right to take the law into their hands. We will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”

Rathore said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had been informed about the incident.

“The situation is under control and the chief minister herself is monitoring it. We are dealing with the matter with all the seriousness that it deserves,” Rathore added.