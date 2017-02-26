Keralite Daesh terrorist killed in Afghanistan drone attack

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Keralite Daesh terrorist killed in Afghanistan drone attack

Chief minister Vijayan had told the assembly last July that 21 people, including children, had left the state for Afghanistan to join the terror group

Gulf News
 

Kasaragod, Kerala: Hafeesudin, one of the 21 Keralites reported to have joined Daesh in Afghanistan, has been killed in a drone attack, his relative said on Sunday.

Rehman told the media here that he had received a message via a social media app from another relative Ashfaq, who is also in Afghanistan, that Hafeesuddin, 26, died in the drone attack on Saturday.

He said Ashfaq also said that Hafeesuddin’s last rites had been held, adding that he had also informed local police of the message, and they, in turn, informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the assembly last July that 21 people, including children, had left the state for Afghanistan to join daesh. Out of these, 17 were from Kasaragod district while four belonged from Palakkad district.

More from India

tags from this story

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

BJP should have fielded Muslims — Bharti, Naqvi

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat