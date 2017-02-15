Kerala in-principle nod for airport near Sabarimala

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kerala in-principle nod for airport near Sabarimala

Greenfield airport is meant to serve millions of pilgrims

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for the setting up of an airport near the pilgrimage centre at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district.

The greenfield airport is meant to serve millions of pilgrims who gather at the temple shrine every year, mostly during the peak pilgrimage season that stretches from November to mid-January.

An airport in the area is also beneficial for tens of thousands of local residents who are presently based abroad, many of them in the Middle East.

The state cabinet has decided to entrust the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation to conduct a preliminary study about the airport. There had been reports that the airport would be set up at Erumely, the gateway point to the Sabarimala pilgrimage, but the state cabinet had not made a mention about the exact location of the proposed airport.

A long-standing earlier proposal to establish an airport at Aranmula ran into rough weather after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India Marxist raised opposition to the project that was proposed by the Chennai-based KGS group.

Meanwhile, Kerala’s fourth international airport is gearing up for a launch at Kannur in September this year. Over 80 per cent of the works related to the aviation aspects of the airport and the integrated terminal building have been completed. The project is being established in a public-private partnership mode.

Kerala’s three existing airports are at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, and the lack of air connectivity for residents of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts has led to demands for an airport in one of these districts. The Sabarimala airport is seen as a project that will meet this requirement.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her