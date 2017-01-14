Mobile
Jallikattu supporters hold agitations, 149 held

Pressure mounts on federal and state governments for ordinance to sidestep ban on ritual

Gulf News
 

Madurai: Determined in their efforts to conduct the ‘Jallikattu’ ritual, people in Tamil Nadu on Saturday mounted pressure on the federal and state governments by launching agitations against the ban on the bull-taming sport, leading to the detention of 149 protesters.

Die-hard supporters of the sport, along with activists of major political parties in the state, have been demanding an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on it.

While Jallikattu is held in Avaniapuram on Pongal day on Saturday, it shifts to Palamedu and Alanganallur in the district during the next two days.

While 68 villagers were detained at Alanganallur for staging a railway blockade, several groups of young men led by film director Gowthaman were held at Avaniapuram bus stand near the temple city of Madurai for demanding the lifting of the ban on the sport, police said.

“To ensure maintenance of law and order and compliance of Supreme Court orders, we detained Gowthaman and 148 others,” commissioner of police, Madurai city, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, told PTI.

He said that while the police allowed the film director to address the gathering for about 15 to 20 minutes, but his speech became “instigating” later.

On claims that symbolic Jallikattu events were held in one or two places to show opposition to the ban, Yadav said, “No Jallikattu was held and nothing will be held. We are ensuring that law is followed.”

He said that all across the city and its suburbs, adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure that none got anywhere near the ‘Vadivaasal’ (entry points for bulls to the open grounds where Jallikattu used to be held).

In a village off Alanganallur, a youth climbed a mobile phone tower seeking overturning of the ban on Jallikattu.

Communist Part of India (CPI) state secretary R. Mutharasan and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief Ramadoss claimed that the protesters were baton-charged at Avaniapuram, and demanded action against those responsible.

Police, however, said the protesters were only detained.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters in Coimbatore that the party was hopeful that the Supreme Court would give a favourable verdict on Jallikkattu. But the postponement of the verdict had come as a shock to all, she said.

To a specific question on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) writing to the President to dismiss the Tamil Nadu government if the sport was allowed during Pongal festival, she said the organisation had no right to make such a demand and that the animal rights group should be banned.

Rajinikanth joins Jallikattu chorus

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday extended his support for Jallikattu, the popular and ancient bull-taming sport, played usually around Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu. He said it must be held as it is part of Tamil culture.

Last year, Supreme Court banned Jallikattu, earning the wrath of its supporters and well-wishers.

Speaking at Vikatan Film Awards in Chennai, Rajinikanth told reporters: “Bring in whatever rules but Jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture.”

At the event, Rajinikanth was awarded best actor prize for his performance as an ageing don in last year’s Tamil blockbuster Kabali.

