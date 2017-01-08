Mobile
ISC Abu Dhabi and Dubai businessman to receive Pravasi Bharathiya Samman

Indian President to give away awards on Monday

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi

A community organisation and businessman in the UAE have been selected for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians by the Government of India, highly placed sources told Gulf News on Sunday.

The Indian Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) in Abu Dhabi and Vasu Shroff, Chairman of Regal Group Holdings in Dubai, are expected to receive the PBSA from Pranab Mukherjee, the President of India, at the annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Bengaluru on Monday.

The award recognises overseas Indians and institutions that have made significant contributions to India and the Indian community abroad.

Established in 1967 and celebrating its golden jubilee this year, the ISC is the largest Indian community organisation in Abu Dhabi.

“This achievement is significant as ISC is all set to celebrate 2017 as golden jubilee year,” said Yousuf Ali M.A., chairman of the ISC and managing director of Emke Group.

Dedicated to everyone

Thomas Varghese, honorary president of the ISC, said it is a timely recognition. “We dedicate this award to our members who have been relentlessly serving the Indian community in Abu Dhabi during the past 50 years,” said.

The second awardee, Vasu Shroff, started his life as a helping hand-cum-sales man at a little store of Regal Traders close to Dubai Creek.

He developed a textile store into a textile chain under his leadership.

The company grew into Regal Group Holdings, a conglomerate of Regal Traders, Regal Technologies, Regal International, Regal Group Investments and AYT International.

The group celebrated its 60th anniversary during 2012-2013. He takes active interest in philanthropic activities.

Growth and development

As the chief of the Hindu temple in Bur Dubai, he played an important role in its development and also the establishment of Gurudwara in Jebel Ali.

He is the first honorary teacher of the Indian High School and a trustee of the school. Besides, he has heavily contributed to the growth and development in his hometown Deolali in India.

