Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Indian President’s ‘second’ home spruced up for winter break

Mukherjee arrives in Hyderabad on the last southern sojourn of his term on Thursday

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: The official retreat of the President of India, the Rashtrapati Nilayam, has been decked up to receive incumbent leader Pranab Mukherjee who will arrive in the city on the last southern sojourn of his term on Thursday.

Mukherjee has been quite regular in his annual southern sojourn to escape the harsh Delhi winter to spend time at the “second home of president” in Hyderabad.

During his stay in the city, Mukherjee will participate in several official and other programmes including the annual day celebrations of the Moulana Azad National Urdu University on Monday next.

He will also take time off to visit Bengaluru on Sunday to inaugurate a literary conference.

Apart from cleaning up the sprawling Rastrapati Nilayam and its surroundings, and giving a facelift to the roads, authorities have made elaborate security arrangements for the First Citizen of the country.

The white bungalow with green surroundings was specially built as the home of the English Resident by the then Nizam government. The place was chosen as Nizam’s army was stationed at Bolarum and was under the control of the English Resident as his first residence in Koti area was in a crowded area and was deemed unsafe.

Later in 1948, when Hyderabad state was merged into the Indian union, the Bolarum Residency was taken over by the Indian army and it was later converted it to Rashtrapati Nilayam for the annual soujourn.

While most presidents follow the annual tradition, some, including A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, K.R. Naryanan and Pratibha Patil, have not been so regular in keeping it.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Sand mining mafia wreaking havoc in India

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: World record Christmas tree

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays