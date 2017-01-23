India to replace coaches on crash-hit rail network

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India to replace coaches on crash-hit rail network

German-made LHB coaches are equipped with ‘anti-telescopic’ technology which prevents coaches from crumpling

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: India will replace its existing fleet of old railway coaches with high-tech German-built ones after nearly 200 people were killed in disasters on the network in the last two months.

Thirty-nine people died when a train derailed on Saturday night in southern Andhra Pradesh state, exactly two months after 146 people died in a similar disaster near the northern city of Kanpur in November.

The state-run network, one of the world’s largest, has been hit by several smaller incidents in the same period, including another crash near Kanpur on December 28 when two people were killed.

The deadly crashes have renewed concerns about the colonial-era system, which experts say is suffering from chronic underinvestment and poor safety standards despite being a lifeline for millions.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, a spokesman for Indian Railways said that the government was now looking to phase out the old and conventional coaches designed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai by 2018-19.

“There will be zero production of the old ICF-designed coaches. They will be replaced by Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches by 2018-19,” Anil Kumar Saxena said.

“The problem is not in replacing but about what to do with the existing fleet. We are looking at ways, we will find a solution soon.”

The German-made LHB coaches are equipped with “anti-telescopic” technology which prevents coaches from crumpling and piling on top of each other in case of accidents, thereby cutting down on the number of fatalities.

R. N. Malhotra, a former administrative head of Indian Railways, said an overhaul was long overdue but warned that just relying on new coaches would not solve the myriad issues dogging the network.

“The railways ministry had sent a proposal last year to the government for release of safety funds but the finance ministry has not approved it as yet,” Malhotra told AFP.

“All these assets - the railway lines, signalling system, coaches and all - have a life. After a certain time they need to be replaced with new ones but that needs funds.”

Sanjay Padhi, president of one of the railway unions, said a multi-pronged strategy was needed to boost safety standards while calling for a psychological analysis of drivers and gangmen.

“A simple mistake can cause a big accident. We must find out what state of mind the driver was in, was he tired, overworked or under the influence of alcohol,” Padhi said.

“Even the track inspectors work 8-12 hours every day. They have to check the tracks manually, while carrying equipment that weighs nearly 30-40 kilos.

“Even if you bring German coaches that is not going to serve the purpose because the staff is not qualified enough to understand and operate all this high-tech stuff.”

The Indian railways is the world’s fourth largest network which carries about 23 million people every day.

The Indian government is due to announce its budget next week which is likely to include details of its investment plans for the network.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Trump to host Indian PM Modi

Framed Gallery

Shaikh Mohammad on a three-day India visit

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs