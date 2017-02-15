Mobile
India sets anthem-singing record amid nationalist tide

‘Jana Gana Mana’ anthem was sung by 509,261 people in Gujarat at the opening of a temple, said Guinness World Records

Gulf News
 

AHMEDABAD, India: Half a million Indians have set a new world record by performing a mass rendition of their national anthem, as patriotic sentiment rises under a nationalist government.

The “Jana Gana Mana” anthem was sung by 509,261 people in Gujarat, the home state of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the opening of a Hindu temple, said Guinness World Records.

“The event attracted close to 1 million people according to the auditors, but only the above number could be accommodated in the record attempt area,” the world record-keeper said on its website.

The feat was accomplished in late January, but was only validated recently by Guinness World Records.

It smashes the previous record of roughly 254,500 people singing the national anthem set in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka in 2014.

“We feel very proud to have achieved this record, which is nearly double that of the previous record,” Paresh Gajera, chairman of the organising committee overseeing the attempt in the western state, told AFP.

The patriotic effort comes amid a fiery debate in India over exploitation of the anthem, and concerns about overt displays of nationalism under Modi’s right-wing administration.

The Supreme Court ruled in November that cinemas must play the national anthem before screening movies and audiences should stand for it, drawing angry accusations of an assault on civil liberties.

There have been reports of cinemagoers being assaulted for refusing to stand when the anthem was played in cinema houses, while others were arrested for failing to obey the ruling.

Some liberals say freedom of speech is being stifled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which came to power in 2014.

— AFP

filed under



tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

