India: Mother abandons newborn baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India: Mother abandons newborn baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

'I am shocked and shattered. I don’t want to keep her at home,' the woman says

Gulf News
 

Patna: A woman in Bihar has abandoned her newborn baby because she looked like an “alien baby” with thick white skin, red eyes and reversed lips.

The baby was born at a government hospital in Patna district on Saturday. The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, is a resident of Azim Nagar under Paliganj block in Patna. The baby’s parents own a shoe shop in local Paliganj market.

“I am shocked and shattered. I don’t want to keep her at home,” the woman told the media today.

She said she didn’t have any idea as to how this happened. “I wanted to be a mother of a beautiful and healthy baby be it a boy or a girl but am shocked at this turn of events in my life,” said the 28-year-old traumatised woman who has “shunned” the baby.

Although the mother took the baby home after the birth, she is unwilling to keep the baby with her.

Villagers gathered at the hospital to see the baby soon after the news of her birth spread. The crowd has been thronging the house of the woman for a glimpse of the girl.

A doctor who was involved in the delivery of the baby said the newborn could be suffering from Harlequin Ichthyosis, which causes widespread and persistent thick, dry, “fish-scale” skin.

“There was no problem during delivery of the baby. The baby who weighed 2.5 kg even cried after birth,” said doctor Shiv Lal Chaudhary who was involved in the delivery adding one in every 10 million has such deformity.

According to him, it was a premature birth as the baby was born after 32 weeks, instead of 36 weeks.

He said he had referred the baby to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for proper medical care.

Doctors believe the probability of survival of such children is rare. This child’s organs are not fully developed either.

“Such infants are prone to various infections because skin is not there to protect them,” a leading Patna-based doctor Dr A.A. Hai told media Sunday.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Trump to host Indian PM Modi

Framed Gallery

Shaikh Mohammad on a three-day India visit

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs