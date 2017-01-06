India may again take ‘out of box’ action against Pakistan: Amit Shah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India may again take ‘out of box’ action against Pakistan: Amit Shah

BJP president hails military action against terrorists

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government may again take “out of the box” action against Pakistan if it continues to indulge in a proxy war against India, BJP President Amit Shah told the party’s office-bearers at a meeting on Friday.

Ahead of the party’s national executive meeting, Shah addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national office-bearers here.

The Indian Army’s “surgical strikes” against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-held Kashmir and the Centre’s move to demonetise Rs1,000 (Dh54) and Rs500 notes dominated his address.

“During the meet, Shah hailed the September 29 military action against terrorists and said India could again take ‘out of the box’ action if Pakistan persists with its policy of exporting terrorists to India,” a party source told IANS.

Among the other issues discussed at the meeting were the attacks on party activists and offices in West Bengal after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in a chit fund scam.

The national executive meeting, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah later in the day, assumes significance against the backdrop of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, scheduled between February 4 and March 8.

Among the host of party leaders present at the meeting were General Secretaries Ram Lal and Kailash Vijayvargiya and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

At the executive meeting, the party is expected to make demonetisation its focal point for chalking out its strategy for the polls to the five state assemblies.

While Shah will deliver the inaugural address at the national executive, Modi is slated to give the valedictory speech at the two-day meeting. Senior party leaders, union ministers and Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states are to participate.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence that the party would bag over 300 seats to come to power in the state.

“We are confident of getting over 300 seats in UP. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress are no way in the fight, while the ruling Samajwadi Party is engrossed in a fight within itself. Also, they have not done any development work during their tenure,” said Maurya.

He said the Centre’s fight against corruption through demonetisation will help the BJP in the UP polls, and derided the Akhilesh Yadav regime for corruption.

“Chief Minister Akhilesh might be projecting his image to be clean, but the fact remains that he has to own up the responsibility of all the corruption that has taken place during his regime,” Maurya said.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Infighting escalates in India’s Samajwadi Party

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car