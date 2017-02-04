India forms panel to improve country’s Haj policy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India forms panel to improve country’s Haj policy

High-level body will also examine the issue of subsiding pilgrims, which a court ordered scaled down and eliminated by 2022

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The Centre has formed a six-member committee to assess how to improve India’s Haj policy and also look into the issue of subsiding pilgrims in light of 2012 Supreme Court order directing government to scale down and eliminate the subsidy by 2022.

Former Consul-General of India (CGI) in Jeddah, Afzal Amanullah, has been appointed convener of the high-level panel, according to Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent Charge) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Bombay High Court judge (retired) S.S. Parkar, ex-Haj Committee of India chairman Qaiser Shamim, former Air India CMD Michael Mascarenhas and Muslim scholar and chartered accountant Kamal Faruqui are also on the panel, which will have Ministry Joint Secretary J. Alam as member secretary.

The committee will also figure out whether pilgrims can travel to Saudi Arabia paying less in the absence of the subsidy.

“The experts committee has been formed and it will give us [a] report in a month or two on how India’s Haj policy can be improved, how pilgrims can get maximum concessions and how Haj can be managed better,” Naqvi said.

He said that the panel will speak to all the stakeholders concerned before finalising and submitting its report.

“There are several issues relating to [the] Haj subsidy. Some people are of the view that it should go, some say it should be there. Some have suggested the system at Air India should be changed,” he said.

“The [Supreme Court] has given its verdict. Hence, the experts committee has been formed to look into these aspects. It will speak to all the stakeholders and soon, we will figure out some way,” he said in response to a question on the floating of a global tender for air travel to Haj.”

According to sources, the panel will examine the implications of various directions of the apex court with regard to the existing Haj policy, and come up with suitable amendments to it.

The committee will also review the effectiveness of the Haj Committee of India’s management of pilgrims’ accommodation and air travel.

It will also assess the aspects of transparency, consumer satisfaction and disclosure requirements for private tour operators to protect the interest of pilgrims, with a view to rendering greater assistance to them, the sources said.

Last month, in the biggest hike in nearly three decades, Saudi Arabia increased India’s annual Haj quota by 34,500 — from 136,020 to 170,520 pilgrims.

The Supreme Court had in 2012 directed the Union government to gradually reduce and abolish the Haj subsidy by 2022.

It had asked the government to invest the subsidy amount of approximately Rs6.5 billion (Dh a year then on the educational and social development of the community.

More from India

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Congress protected democracy — Kharge

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Kuwait’s new opera house catches fire

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body