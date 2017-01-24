India flexes military muscle to mark Republic Day

School children perform during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up ahead of India’s Republic Day with thousands of policemen and anti-aircraft guns deployed at strategic points in view of intelligence inputs about threats from terror groups to some important installations in the city.

India’s grand military parade, held on January 26 every year, is the largest and most important parade that marks the Republic Day celebrations in the country. Held at Rajpath in Delhi, the parade showcases India’s defence capability, cultural and social heritage.

Special security arrangements have been made at Rajpath where President Pranab Mukherjee, the Commander-in-Chief of the three forces — army, air force and navy — will take the salute.

“In view of the terror threat, over 25,000 policemen have been deployed in Delhi,” Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Deependra Pathak told journalists.

“The police teams will also be deployed in crowded markets, bus stops, railway stations, airport and malls,” Pathak said.

The officer also said the VIP, VVIP routes, dignitaries, public enclosures, peripheral, inner and outer areas of Delhi will be provided massive security cover.

Comprising over 25 marching and mounted contingents, various military vehicles, 20 military bands, 30 cultural tableaux and 30 aircraft in addition to cultural performers and over 1500 schoolchildren, the Republic Day Parade is the most spectacular regular parade in the world.

This year, the Indian Army will showcase its T-90 and BMP (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhotytanks) tanks, two Bramhos missiles, Dhanush gun system along with Weapon Locating Radars (WLR) Swati at the parade.

A total of 51 horses from the 61st Cavalry Regiment, and the Border Security Force’s camel contingent, will be a part of the show. Marching contingents of Mechanised Infantry, Madras Engineer Group (MEG), Bihar Regiment, 39 Gorkha Training Centre and Territorial Army will also participate in the parade, apart from contingents of Coast Guard and National Security Guard.

This year, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its Advanced Towed Artillery System and Medium Power Radar Arudha at the parade.

Before the commencement of the parade, the prime minister will lay a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a soldiers’ memorial at the India Gate at one end of Rajpath, which is followed by two minutes silence in the memory of soldiers.

Gallantry awards such as Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra will be given away by the President, before the regiments of armed forces start their march past.

The parade traditionally ends with dare devil motorcycle riding by motorcycle units of the armed forces and a fly-past by the Indian Air Force jets and helicopters carrying the national flag and the flags of the three services.

Since 1950, India has been hosting a head of state or government of another country as the state guest of honour for Republic Day celebrations. The guest country is chosen after a deliberation of strategic, economic and political interests.

During the 1950s — 1970s, a number of Non aligned Movement (NAM) and Eastern Bloc countries were hosted by India. In the post-Cold War era, India had also invited several Western leaders on a state visit during the Republic Day.

It is notable that before India fought wars with China and Pakistan, leaders from these countries were invited as state guests for the Republic Day celebrations. Interestingly, Pakistan Food and Agriculture Minister was the second state guest from that country for Republic Day in 1965, a few days after which the two countries went to a war.

Several countries have been invited multiple times as chief guests for the Republic Day parade. France has been invited five times, Bhutan four, Mauritius, Russia/USSR thrice, Brazil, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom twice, and United States once.

In 2015, US President Barack Obama was the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations, followed by French president François Hollande in 2016. This year, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince His Highness Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest.