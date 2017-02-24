IAS officer held over exam paper leak

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

IAS officer held over exam paper leak

Around 30 people have been arrested in connection with the scam

Gulf News
 

Patna: A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), Sudhir Kumar, was arrested on Friday by the police in connection with the test paper leak scandal which surfaced earlier this month. The BSSC is entrusted with the responsibility to conduct tests to make recruitment of lower rank staff in the state government secretariat.

Police said Kumar was arrested from Hazaribag town in Jharkhand with four other relatives who included his brother, sister-in-law and his nephew. Police said all of them were involved in the test paper leak scandal and that they had very strong evidence of their alleged involvement in the scandal.

“We have strong evidence against all of them. They have close links with the accused in the paper leak racket,” Patna’s zonal inspector general of police Nair Hasnain Khan told mediapersons on Friday. According to the police, the BSSC chairman had been missing since the scam surfaced earlier this month.

Soon after their arrest, all the accused were brought to Patna where they are being interrogated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the directive of the state government to investigate the case. The SIT has, so far, arrested around 30 persons in connection with the scam which has earned a very bad name for the state government.

The IAS lobby, meanwhile, was angry over the arrest of the officer and planned to meet the chief minister over the issue soon. “We all know him as a very strict and honest IAS officer, but we are simply clueless under what circumstances he has been arrested,” senior an official of the IAS Association.

This is the second big arrest in the case. Earlier, the SIT had arrested BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram in connection with the scam. The state government had cancelled the clerical examination conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) after reports about the question paper leak surfaced.

The issue hit the headlines when angry students appearing for clerical tests being conducted by the BSSC protested on the streets shortly after the question papers of the examination were leaked on WhatsApp online chatting platform. This prompted the state government to cancel examination and order a thorough investigation into the case.

The SIT in the course of investigation has arrested many government officials, heads of coaching centres, teachers and brokers involved in the scandal. The police got hint of a major scam when they raided the house of the BSSC secretary and seized many incriminating documents such as BSSC exams candidates’ admit cards, attendance registers at the exam centres and some land papers, according to sources.

During the investigation, the police also came to know about money transactions in the bank accounts of the BSSC secretary allegedly for helping the candidates. The police said many candidates had sent their names with full exam details to the mobile number of the secretary, who strangely didn’t delete their names.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Kansas searches for answers after Indian’s death

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free