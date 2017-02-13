Mobile
Hindus reducing as they don’t convert others

Home Minister Rijiju’s controversial comments draw flak from Congress, AIMIM

Image Credit: PTI
Kiren Rijiju
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stoked a controversy with his statement that the Hindu population is reducing in India as they “never convert people”.

“Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around,” Rijiju tweeted.

Hiss comments came in reaction to Congress party’s statement blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu state.

Last week, Congress’ state unit in Arunachal Pradesh had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP of pushing Hinduism into the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hidden agenda is to make Arunachal Pradesh a Hindu-majority state. We understand it completely,” state Congress general secretary Minkir Lollen had said on Friday.

He said the indigenous tribes of the state will be insisted upon by the BJP to adopt Hindutva (Hinduism).

“The rich tradition and culture of the indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh are at stake under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Lollen added.

Later on Monday, Rijiju said the Congress had made an irresponsible statement and he was just clarifying BJP’s position.

“Why is Congress making such irresponsible statements? People of Arunachal Pradesh are unitedly living peacefully with each other. Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom and living peacefully,” Rijiju tweeted.

A practising Buddhist, Rijiju hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

The BJP came to power in the state in December last year after 33 of the 43 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the regional People’s Party of Arunachal Pradesh switched over.

Meanwhile, reacting to Rijiju’s statement, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said “the home minister should remember that he is a minister of India for all Indians, not for Hindus only”.

“Remember your oath as minister. What have the minorities in India got to do with minorities of ‘other’ countries. It is the Constitution which guarantees rights to its citizens,” Owaisi tweeted.

