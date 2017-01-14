Mobile
Gandhi brand pales before Modi, minister says

Haryana official suggests it’s time to do away with image of father of nation on currency bills

Gulf News
 

Chandigarh, Ambala: Sparking a new controversy over the Father of the Nation, Haryana minister Anil Vij said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “bigger brand” than Mahatma Gandhi but later retracted his statement as it drew flak.

Vij, who is known for his controversial comments on various topics, including his own Bharatiya Janata Party and its leadership, told mediapersons in Ambala that after Mahatma’s photographs were replaced with Modi’s in the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar 2017, Gandhi’s picture would also be removed from currency notes.

While the Congress lambasted the mindset of the BJP minister, the BJP distanced itself from the comments saying that his “views could be personal”.

Vij, the health and sports minister for the state, later on Saturday tweeted: “The comments on Mahatma Gandhi are personal. I am withdrawing this so that it does not hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

However, he did not offer any apology for the comments.

Interacting with mediapersons in Ambala, Vij said that from the time that Mahatma Gandhi’s name was associated with khadi (movement for homespun yarn), that industry had failed.

“Gandhi’s name is not patented with khadi. It’s good that Modi’s photo replaced that of Gandhi’s in the calendar,” Vij said.

The minister did not stop there.

“Mahatma Gandhi ka aisa naam hai, note ke upar chipak gaya jis din se, note ki devaluation ho gayi. Achha kiya hai ke Gandhi ka hata ke Modi ka lagaya hai. Modi ziyada better brand name hai aur Modi ki photo lagney se 14 per cent sale badi hai khadi ki (Mahatma Gandhi’s name is such that from the day his picture is pasted on the currency note, the note got devalued. It is good that they — KVIC — removed Gandhi’s photo and put Modi’s. Modi is a much better brand. Khadi sales have increased by 14 per cent after putting Modi’s photo,” he said.

Asked why Gandhi’s photographs were still printed on new currency notes issued under the Modi government, Vij said: “Hatt jayengey dheere dheere [They will be removed slowly].”

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also distanced himself from Vij’s comments.

The whole controversy started with Modi’s picture spinning the charkha donning the cover page of the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar and diary, instead of the iconic picture of Gandhi weaving khadi on a simple charkha, wearing his trademark loin cloth.

