Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir dead

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir dead

He served as the 39th CJI from September 29, 2012, till his retirement on July 19, 2013

Gulf News
 

Kolkata: Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir died at a private hospital here on Sunday due to renal complications.

He was 68, and leaves behind his wife Minna, son Deep and daughter Anamika, family sources said.

Kabir breathed his last at 2.52 p.m. at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, where he was admitted on February 8, with multiple problems, including the end stage of renal failure.

Kabir served as the 39th Chief Justice of India from September 29, 2012, till his retirement on July 19, 2013.

Condoling Kabir’s death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the country has lost a legal luminary.

Kabir was born on July 19, 1948, in a famed Bengali Muslim family in Faridpur district (now in Bangladesh). His father Jehangir Kabir was a noted politician, who served in the cabinets of three Chief Ministers of Bengal. His uncle Humayun Kabir was a noted educationist and writer, and also held important cabinet portfolios under Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

A meritorious student, Altamas Kabir studied at Mount Hermon School, Darjeeling, and Calcutta Boys’ School in the eastern metropolis before graduating with History from Presidency College. Later, he secured a degree in Law from Calcutta University.

He enrolled as an advocate in 1973, taking up both civil and criminal cases in the district courts and the Calcutta High Court.

He was appointed a permanent Judge in the Calcutta High Court on August 6, 1990, and played a key role in the computerisation of the high court and lower judiciaries.

He became the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on January 3, 2005, and the position was made permanent on March 1, 2005.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on September 9, 2005, and his tenure at the apex court lasted for 2,870 days.

As the Chief Justice of India, Kabir held office for 292 days.

More from India

tags from this story

Mamata Banerjee
follow this tag on MGNMamata Banerjee
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Mamata Banerjee
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Legislator’s remarks on soldiers sparks row

Framed Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world